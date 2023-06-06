Brent Blair Fulks, 60, of Bee Branch, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, June 3, at his home. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 7, 1963, to the late Donald Joe and Polly Blair Fulks.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Eldon and Freda Fulks and EG and Veda Blair.
At a young age his family moved to Tampa, Florida, where he grew up and graduated from King High School. Although he enjoyed the big city and life on the beach he never missed a summer coming back to Arkansas to stay with his grandparents on their farm in Bee Branch. In his teenage years Brent started a successful landscaping business but his true desire was to be a farmer and that is exactly what he did. At age 20 he returned to Bee Branch and began raising chickens for Tyson. Then, along with his wife and later his daughter, he built and operated a dairy, purchased an adjoining farm and eventually retired to beef cattle.
Brent was quite a character with a big heart and could often be seen in his half-buttoned shirt and gold chain hunting, fishing, watching football, hanging out with his friends at the shop, and of course vacationing at the beach.
Brent is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jennifer Fulks of the home; and daughter, Sarah Blair Fulks of Conway, Arkansas.
Words cannot express the love his wife and daughter have for him and he will be missed tremendously.
Visitation services are 10 a.m., Friday. June 9, 2023, with a services following at 11 a.m. at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
