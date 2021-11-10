The Battle of the Little Red football game Nov. 5 night featured two well-known names as honorary captains for these two old rivals Clinton and Heber Springs. Yellowjacket great Jason Brown and the long-time voice of the Panthers Billy Morgan served as captains for the annual game. The game between the two schools has been played 85 times dating back to the first meeting in 1939. In 2016 the Battle of the Little Red Trophy as well as the Community Impact awards and honorary captains were added to the spectacle of the game itself.
Brown is the all-time leading rusher in Clinton football history and from 1990 to 1992 was one of the most prolific running backs in the state of Arkansas. He led the state of Arkansas in rushing with 2,062-yards in 1992 while playing only 10 games. Brown had eight 200-yard games in his career including six in his senior season. He finished his career with over 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. In 1991 he led the Yellowjackets on a final game winning drive at Panther stadium. On the drive Brown converted two fourth down runs and scored the game tying and game winning 2-point conversion in a 22-20 Yellowjackets victory.
Morgan has had a 28-year career in broadcasting including 21 years as voice of the Heber Springs Panthers. He has also broadcast at the Division I level at Arkansas State University and is currently the voice of the Harding University Bisons. In his early days of broadcasting, he also did Clinton Yellowjacket games while working for long-time Clinton radio legend Sid King. Today he works for Sid’s daughter Ali Sugg as sports director and morning show co-host on radio station KSUG. He is a two-time Sully Award winner for best radio calls. Morgan holds a special place in the history of the game as he coined the term “Battle of the Little Red” several years before its formal naming.
The annual Battle of the Little Red game also works with several charitable organizations giving both the communities and schools a chance to give back. The Community Impact award this year was based on the amount of food collected by each community with all proceeds going to local food banks in Cleburne and Van Buren Counties. Clinton was the winner collecting 10,884 food items compared to 5,038 for Heber Springs for a total of 15,992 food items. The two communities also went together to raise money for the Fight Like A Kid organization that works with the Make A Wish organization. The Clinton community raised over $6,546.53 and the two communities combined raise $10,008.26. The money will be used to grant a wish for a lake area student. Devon’s Donors Foundation was also presented with a check for $1000. The money will be used to provide a $500 scholarship to a senior from both Clinton and Heber Springs High School. Devon’s Donors was started in memory of Clinton student Devon Wooten who lost his battle with cancer.
