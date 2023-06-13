Bruce Joseph Sheils, age 84, from Clinton, Arkansas, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 6, 2023. He was born on July 28, 1938, to Joseph and Leonella Sheils in Pickstown, South Dakota.
Bruce served 20 years in the United States Coast Guard and was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran.
Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Annetta; and son, Kenan Sheils.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Joanne Sejnoha of Yankton, South Dakota; daughters, Katrina Williams and husband Troy Williams, of North Little Rock, and Kelly Munson and husband Thomas Munson, of Clinton; one granddaughter, Sarah Jones, of North Little Rock; other relatives; and friends.
Services will be announced at a later date.
