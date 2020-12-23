Clinton Jewelry is open for business and invites everyone to stop in and check out what they have to offer. Located in the old Faye’s Diamond Mine location they offer a wide selection of jewelry, watches, clocks, coins, and collectable items. They offer repair on jewelry, watches, and clocks of all kinds. Clinton Jewelry prides themselves in offering that special gift you are looking for and providing a selection that fits budgets of all sizes.
Clinton Jewelry’s owner John Koch is new to the area but has a long history in jewelry, clock, and the watch business. John, originally from Longview, Texas, has been quick to warm up to his new surroundings and is impressed with the natural beauty and the friendliness and outgoingness of the people. While this is just a start John looks forward to growing his business by building the trust of his customers and providing top quality repair service.
John holding a degree in electronic engineering has had a mixed carrier history of watch and clock repair mixed throughout with electronic positions and a lot of times simultaneously. John’s path into watch and clock repair began in the early 80’s thanks to two gentlemen that would help shape his path. In 1982 Horace Young a cousin of Johns began the process of teaching him watch making. It was around this time AE Vascou, described to me as a 90 year old gentleman at that time, taught John the ins and outs of clock making and provided him with knowledge of the workings of clocks from multiple centuries.
John would treat his apprenticeship with Horace and AE as a part time venture mostly helping them in the evenings and on the weekends until a stretch from 1992 to 1993 where he would acquire both business and run them from his shop at home. Over the years he has worked on clocks dating back to the 1600’s and pocket watches from the 1700’s and states if he can find the parts he can fix it. Over the past three decades John has acquired a large selection of repair parts for clocks and watches so there is decent chance he has the part on hand to fix your project or can find one through his years of connections.
Clinton Jewelry is your newest go to location for all things jewelry, clocks, and watches and they offer a nice selection of coins and collectible items to complement. They are located in the old Faye’s Diamond Mine location and are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday or you can call them at 51-745-8434. Clinton Jewelry works hard to carry a wide selection they are happy to be here serving you and our region.
