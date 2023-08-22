“The tongue has no bones but is strong enough to break a heart. So be careful with your words.” – Unknown.
School has started back and I’m so sad to say that with each new school year instead of me getting excited for my grandchildren and now my great-grandchildren I am worried. Bullying has taken on a whole new meaning when you add all the ways someone can be bullied. Just saying mean things to someone was what we called bullying when I was in school. Today there are so many social media apps where someone can be bullied through the written word as well as verbally.
Why? Why does anyone feel that it’s OK to bully someone else? It’s not just our children who are victims of bullying. Bullying can happen at any age and the question is still the same, Why? Most of us will encounter a bully at some point in our lives but we may never truly know the reason why. Often the person who bullies someone else is struggling with personal insecurities, they feel powerless and need to have control and if they somehow are being rewarded for their behavior then they will continue. So what do you do?
If you encounter or witness bullying it can be in your best interest to take a stand, turn to your support system to stand with you, try to remain emotionally calm and neutral, and manage the situation as soon as possible. Don’t let a bully continue to wear you down emotionally and or at times physically, put a stop to it as soon as possible.
Our schools provide counselors who can help students who are experiencing bullying. Our teachers do their best to address these issues but are not always aware they are happening. Parents need to be very vigilant in really listening to how things are going with their children. Watch for signs of mood changes in your child, frequent illness and injuries, declining grades, changes in their eating habits, disappearing belongings, trouble sleeping, becoming more aggressive, and low self-esteem, monitor their computer and phone usage, and watch for changes in their socialization activities. Being bullied is never fun at any age. If you are being bullied, it is not your fault. No one deserves to be bullied, ever. It is not a sign of weakness to stand up to a bully. It is a sign of strength. Jackie Chan once said, “I allowed myself to be bullied because I was scared and didn’t know how to defend myself. I was bullied until I prevented a new student from being bullied. By standing up for him, I learned to stand up for myself.”
Your kindness challenge for the week is to read up on bullying in our schools, workplaces, and personal relationships. If you are a victim of bullying or know someone who is get help or get them help. “If you turn and face the other way when someone is being bullied, you might as well be the bully too.” Unknown.
I’m excited for our students, teachers, and support staff to be back at school but I pray for a fun, successful year with no bullying. Three of my five children experienced home-schooling not solely because of bullying but for many reasons. Home-schooling doesn’t mean that they haven’t experienced bullying elsewhere and no matter where they attend school it is never OK. Remember meanness is a sign of weakness, stay strong, bullying is always wrong.
I pray for the victims of bullying and for the bullies themselves. Bullies are still worth loving but they need help and understanding. Helping someone understand why they bully others, and getting to the root cause, is the only way to help them change their destructive behavior. Stand up, and never give up.
