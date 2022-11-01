Nancy Hensley hosted her bunco club on Tuesday evening followed by a dinner of poppy-seed chicken, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese and hot rolls. Guest players were Amber Hensley, Raylee Hensley and Sue Allen.
They only played 12 rounds instead of the usual 24. The current group has the same players since they began 37 years ago. The current members are Darla Privitt, Laura Davis, Linda Litaker, Renee Brown, Susan Evans, Kay Berry, LeeAnn Lewis and Nancy Hensley. They have had only one member leave the club since it began, and she was replaced by LeeAnn Garmoth Lewis. They had never missed until COVID, now they are back in semi-full swing.
