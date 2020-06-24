Burchard Earl Felton, 41, was born on February 17, 1979 to Larry Dale Felton and Teresa (Postell) Emmons and passed from this life on June 11, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lewis of Leslie, Arkansas.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Teresa Emmons of Conway, Arkansas, two brothers; Billy Postell, Jonathan Felton, one sister, Lauren Phillips and a host of other loving family.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Rupert, Arkansas. Earl’s Aunt Terry Harrell will be officiating.
To express online condolences please visit www.roll erfuneralhomes.com/clinton
