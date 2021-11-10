With the opening of a new fire station, dedicated Nov. 8, Burnt Ridge Volunteer Fire Department now has three stations in its district. The station, at Holley Mountain Airpark, will house three pieces of equipment, including a fire engine and brush truck as well as a service truck.
In a statement, Burnt Ridge Chief Jerry Pico said the new station would allow quicker response to the Highway 110 and Shirley Fire Districts as well as lowering the ISO rating for Holley Mountain -area homes.
ISO rating, a number from 1 to 10 with the lowest number representing the best possible rating, is used to determine fire insurance rates for homes in a fire district. With the station on Holley Mountain, homeowners there are now at ISO 5, down from the 10 assigned when its volunteer fire department there closed.
Properties are assigned a 10 when more than 5 miles from a fire station. Burnt Ridge stations at both Burnt Ridge Road and Banner Mountain were outside the 5 mile range.
The Holley Mountain Air Park Fire Department was closed in 2019, consolidating into Burnt Ridge due to difficulties in maintaining its volunteer base.
The Property Owners Association at Holley Mountain raised funds to build the permanent fire station there, a 50 by 40 foot building, which it leases to Burnt Ridge Fire for $1 per year.
“Without the support of our community and volunteers we would not be able to provide fire coverage for the families in our district. This station is a true demonstration of Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” Pico said.
Anyone interested in joining the department should call 501-745-2146 for information.
