The courthouse came alive over the holidays with thousands of pulsating lights synchronized to holiday music. This historic building is bathed in colored lights, 36 animated light displays, and 15,000 lights outlining the building. We would like to see more businesses participate in 2022. The businesses that participated did a great job. The winning display was by Bar Of Ranch. Clinton Chamber Director Jason Hayes and City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac presenting Dapple & Peggy Eoff the Best Christmas Display of 2021 Trophy.

Display winner