CLINTON – The Clinton Chamber of Commerce has released operating times and any restrictions for area businesses.
In light of the current environment, it is strongly encouraged to confirm times with businesses prior to travel.
Grocery Stores
Goode’s Cash Saver: Open 7 a.m. to 8 P.M seven days a week. Monday through Friday curbside service or delivery within 5 miles is available.
Delivery and curbside pickup number is 501-514-2013.
Store number 501-745-8133
Walmart: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. Tuesday they will open at 6 a.m. for the seniors (pharmacy and store). 501-745-2498
One Stop Health Shop: regular hours with curb service available. Just call and place order at 501-745-4144 and give credit card info, cash or check.
Family Dollar 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Discount Outlet: 131 Bone Street, Clinton. They are next door to Cash Saver. They offer a variety of products such as food/snack items, clothing, vitamins, medicines and much more at a discounted price. Their inventory is changing daily based on the needs within the community. Tuesday through Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.
Pharmacies
Clinton Drug: 8;00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Drive through only. Call prescriptions in 24 to 48 hours before pickup and call ahead to let them know when you are on your way. 501-745-8414
American Home Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lobby is closed. There is a pickup window at the pharmacy (please call prescriptions in ahead). Mail and delivery are available. 501-745-4266
Walmart: Update on Pharmacy hours starting today: 8am-7pm Monday, Wednesday Thursday Friday. Tuesday 6-7(seniors only 60 years of age and older) open till 7pm. Saturday 9am-7pm closed from 1:30-2pm for lunch. Sunday 10-6pm closed from 1:30-2 for lunch
Restaurants
Subway: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carry out and drive through only. You can order online at Subway.com, you can download the Subway app and order, you can drive up to the window and order, or you can call your order in to 745-7457 and pick up at window. 501-745-7457
Huddle House: Normal hours with curbside service only. 501-745-8858
McDonald’s: Normal hours with carry out and drive through only. 501-745-6600
L’Attitude Bistro: 11: a.m. to 7 p.m. carry out only. 501-745-4888
Pizza Hut: Normal hours with drive through or delivery only. 501-745-4828
Western Sizzlin: Normal hours with carry out, curbside, and delivery. 501-745-5222
Sonic: Business as normal. 501-745-2535
Taco Bell: Drive through only. 10 A.M to Midnight Sunday – Thursday and 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday with lunch and dinner menu only. 501-745-6900
Mona Lisa: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday curbside and delivery. 501-723-4848
Donut Palace: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive through only. 501-745-6991
La’Rosita: normal business hours carryout only. 501-745-8120
Rock-N-Java: Rnj will remain closed through the end of the month. We are very limited by the dine-in restrictions and want to help “flatten the curve” for the safety of our customers & staff. 501-745-2200
Financial Services
Cannaday Abstract: We are here Monday through Friday, 8 – 12 and 1 – 5! Our lobby is closed – but we do open the door for pre-arranged appointments. We are available through email, cannaday@cannadayabstract.com, telephone (501)745-2115 and fax (501)745-6232.
Clinton Escrow: office is closed but functioning and processing payments. Payments can be made through the night drop. 501-745-6880.
Edward Jones: Lobby is closed. They are in office to service your needs 501-745-5861.
First Service Bank: is open through their drive thru with their Video Teller’s from 7 am to 9 pm M-F and from 8-12:30 on Saturday. By appointment only to access services inside the lobby. Online banking and mobile banking are available 24-7. 501-745-7200
1st Security Bank: Normal business hours. Lobby is closed drive through only. By appointment only to access services inside the lobby. Online banking and mobile banking are available 24-7 501-745-2600
Bank OZK: Normal business hours. Lobby is closed drive through only. By appointment only to access services inside the lobby. Online banking and mobile banking are available 24-7 501-745-7474
Regions: Normal business hours. Lobby is closed drive through only. By appointment only to access services inside the lobby. Online banking and mobile banking are available 24-7 501-745-2441
Simmons: Normal business hours. Lobby is closed drive through only. By appointment only to access services inside the lobby. Online banking and mobile banking are available 24-7 501-745-8200
First Arkansas Bank & Trust: Normal business hours. Lobby is closed drive through only. By appointment only to access services inside the lobby. Online banking and mobile banking are available 501-745-2455
Public Services
Van Buren County Library: Monday and Thursday’s 9am-5pm. Curbside Service with any items on the shelves. You can call 870-221-1900 for questions, concerns and any help I can assist with remotely. WiFi has been turned on to be accessible 24/7 the areas in the parking lot are spotty but there is great service from the side, sitting at the picnic tables. WiFi password is vbclibrary.
Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram: Normal business hours and services.
AR Sanitation: Running normal routes with no changes. Available by phone at all times. 501 253-8800
Elite Automotive: By appointment only as to keep offices as clean and sanitized as possible. Drop off service would be best due to the time to sanitize each car before and after services. 501-745-3055
Van Buren County Water: The drive-thru window will be open Monday thru Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM. The lobby will remain closed. All services will be available and all transactions will take place thru the window. There could be a slight delay in the line. Please bring billing cards to help alleviate this delay. Payments may also be put in drop box (mail slot) under the drive-by window after hours.
Van Buren County Assessor’s Office/Annex building. The doors are locked to public but we are still in the office working. You can assess by phone (501)745-2464 or (501)745-2499 or by email esmiley.vbcassessor@gmail.com. We can fax, email or mail a copy of the assessment.
Van Buren County Collector’s At this time we have restricted access to the Collector’s Office. We are not taking in office payments at this time – Payment options are as follows: Go online at www.vanburentax.org to make a payment or call us at 501-745-8550 or 501-745-4987 and we will take a payment over the phone. Send in a payment to :
Van Buren County Collector
P.O. Box 359 Clinton Ar 72031
Or drop payments off in our drop box at the main entrance of the Courthouse Annex under the covered porch. This is for the health of our employees and customers.
Businesses
Sweet & Unique Candy Crafts Designs: Lobby is closed. Taking orders by phone 501-745-8008 or by e-mail saucacd2015@hotmail.com. Call ahead for appointment for pickup.
F.L. Davis Ace: regular hours with curbside service available. 501-745-6801
Ingram Tire will remain open until this affects us directly. PLEASE PLEASE, do not come in with any sickness at all due to the fact that we must enter your vehicle and we must go home to our families.
Joe Lee Chevrolet – Normal Business Hours – 8am–5:30pm Monday thru Friday and Saturday 8am–2pm (following the guidelines for essential transportation services). Let us know if we can help. We also provide a safe and sanitized pick-up and delivery for both sales and service customers. 501-745-2451
Sprott, Golden & Bardwell, office of Melanie Beltran, Attorney at Law: M-TH 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (close 12-1 p.m. for lunch); Friday 8-12 p.m. Our lobby is closed to public. However, we are still in the office and conducting phone consultations and appointments.
Miller’s Sanitation: Running normal routes lobby is closed. 501-745-4458
Pack’s Lumber: normal hours curb side service 501-745-4011
Clinton Feed and Ranch Supply: normal hours curb side is available for your large animal, lawn/garden, and pet needs. 501-745-8405
Grass Roots Equipment and Outdoors: Open normal hours to support our friends and families in agriculture.
Tractor supply: open from 9am to 6pm on Sunday and 8am to 6pm Monday thru Saturday
Arkansas Telephone Company: The lobby is closed but they are there to take orders over the phone and you can call your payments over the phone at 745-2114 or you can go online to artelco.com and pay your bill. We are still taking orders for people just being careful when we go out to a house. They are here if you need us please call.
Bud’s Appliance 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday 501-745-2839 They are still doing house calls. Please let us know if anyone in your home is sick when scheduling a house call
Tobacco World Normal hours drive through only
Force Fed Performance: 7:30 a.m. till 3 p.m.. Office door is closed, but owner will meet you outside to drop off equipment especially for farmers who need their ATVs or UTVs fixed.
4WF Trash Service: Routes as normal. Office is closed. Payments to be made by drop box or by phone with a small convenience fee. Appointments are available if necessary.
Wheeler Tire & Auto: Please call ahead for appointment to help them schedule everyone apart. Payment options are available over the phone to limit exposure if you choose. 501-757-2179 or text at 501-291-2664
B’s Barber Shop To stop the spread of the COVID-19, they will remain closed until March 30th, They may change some services at that point. Thank you for understanding and please do your part as well, working together we can get this put behind us.
Howard’s Flea Market and Antiques is closed in order to help protect employees and assist in the overall fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.
Praying for everyone during this time. Sorry for the inconvenience.
