Arkansas Mountain Real Estate has been serving Clinton and the surrounding area for the past 50 years. Phillip Jones started the firm in 1967 shortly after the construction of Greers Ferry Dam and resulting lake. With the newly built lake and the real-estate boom that shortly followed Mr. Jones was able to lay the foundation for a thriving business. Since their beginning in 67 a lot has changed over the years but you can rest assured that Arkansas Mountain Real Estate will still be a leader in Van Buren County in the handling your real estate needs and that there will be a Jones running the show. Mr. Jones passed the family business to his son Nick and likewise he passed it on to his son Phillip who is currently running the family business.
Phillip Jones agent, owner, and broker for Arkansas Mountain Real Estate is a lifelong resident of Van Buren County and the Greers Ferry Lake area. Phillip graduated from Clinton High School and attended Harding University where he earned a degree in Marketing. Raised on the family farm where they primarily raised beef cattle he gained an appreciation for the outdoors and the community he is proud to call home. His appreciation and passion for Clinton and the surrounding area can be seen through his voluntarism where he has served on many boards and currently is active with the Clinton Area Rotary Club, Clinton Chamber of Commerce, President of the Clinton Booster Club and President the Greers Ferry Lake Board of Realtors.
Phillip recalled out of college he inspired to be a U.S. Marshall and through advice of his uncle he signed up with the state police as a stepping stone. While waiting to finalize paper work for the State Police he earned his real estate license and consequently closed his first big deal the day the State Police called him to go to camp. Phillip had a hard decision in front of him but ultimately chose to spend his time working the family business with his father, forgoing his dream of becoming a U.S. Marshall and remained at home in Clinton.
Arkansas Mountain Real Estate is your local United Country affiliated broker allowing your property to not only be listed locally but regionally as well. United Country specializes and is organized to serve its clients in over 20 core market segments or property types, including: small city and town residential and commercial, ranches, farms, timberland, land, resort, vacation, second home, mountain, coastal, vineyard, recreational, horse, hunting and fishing, waterfront, ski, golf and other “lifestyle” properties. No matter the type of property you are trying to sell let the staff of Arkansas Mountain Real Estate walk you through the process with their years of experience in real estate and our local market. With seven agents available seller and buyers alike are sure to receive the attention and service they deserve. Their office is located at the junction of Highway 65 and Highway 330 in Choctaw or you can reach them at 501 745-2296.
