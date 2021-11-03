Baker Medical has been providing medical equipment to Clinton and Van Buren County for the past 15 years. While Baker Medical located at 2097 Highway 65 S is based out of Clinton they service Van Buren, Searcy, Stone, and Cleburne Counties and pretty much anywhere in North Central Arkansas north of Damascus.
Baker Medical was started by David Baker Sr., a pharmacist out of Conway, who noticed the need for a medical equipment provider when he ran the Save on Drugs on Harkrider St. Our Baker Medical is one of two locations with the other being located inside the Save on Drugs location. Once Mr. Baker, not being a stranger to the area with a farm off of 330 in Choctaw, established his medical supplies location in Conway soon expanded their new venture to Clinton.
Baker Medical now ran by David Sr.’s sons John and James Baker have kept to their small beginnings and put an emphasis on customer service. Baker provides sales, delivery, setup, consultation, and they are available to assist or answer questions on any of their products. They offer hospital beds, home oxygen, wheelchairs, Hoyer lifts, breast pumps, compression stockings, ostomy supplies, electric scooters, pride lift items, diabetic supplies and their new portable oxygen machine the Oxygo Next. Baker Medical prides themselves on having a wide variety of items to assist you in your daily activities. Many of their items can be delivered and setup in the comfort of your own home for no additional charge. Baker Medical accepts the following insurances Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Aetna, Qualchoice, Windsor, Care Improvement Plus, Tricare, Worker’s Compensation, Champ VA, Core Source, and Novasys.
Locally Baker Medical is run by Darin Linn. Darin has been serving our community for the better part of a decade and prides himself on customer service and attention to detail and this can be seen through their repeat customers. While we never desire to need the services of Baker Medical it is nice to know when that day comes we have someone locally who not only strives to provide a quality product at an affordable price but they back up their product with customer service that is unmatched in their field. You can contact Baker Medical at 501-745-3040 to learn more about their services.
