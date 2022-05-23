Bank OZK has been serving Clinton and the surrounding community for the past 21 years. Currently, Bank OZK has around two hundred and sixty offices spread throughout eight states so now no matter how far you will always Bank OZK close by to serve you.
Bank OZK roots can be traced all the way back to 1903 when the Newton County Bank was established in Jasper. The modern day Bank OZK history starts in 1979 when George Gleason, a 25-year-old attorney specializing in banking at the Rose Law Firm, purchased controlling interest in the Bank. He assumed an active management role in the Bank as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. From the beginning of his tenure, Gleason instilled a personal commitment of excellence, fair dealing, and exceptional customer service. These priorities have become cornerstones of the Bank’s character, even as they have grown to over two hundred and sixty offices in 10 states. Bank OZK takes pride in knowing their customers. It is these relationships that allow them to discover just the right financial solutions to suit your needs.
Locally our Bank OZK branch is not only meeting customer needs through financial products, but also through community support through their volunteer efforts. You can find one of the Bank’s staff members working events like Archey Fork Festival, the Chili King Cook-off, volunteering at the library, buying presents for the Angel Tree Program, supporting Hunger Run or Shop with Cop. The Bank also supports our local youth through the Van Buren County Fair livestock auction.
Bank OZK has been ranked the top performing bank nationally for their asset size for the past decade. They provide a wide array of services to cover your personal and business banking needs. They offer checking and savings accounts, IRA’s, wealth management, safety deposit box and they have the experience and product line to meet all your lending needs. Your local Clinton office is located at 1750 Highway 65 South, Clinton. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with drive through open till 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or you can contact the bank at 501-745-7474.
