Bates Mechanical Service, Inc. has been serving the Clinton area and throughout the state for the past 17 years. Formed in 2003 by Chris and Sara Bates they are a family-oriented business and always have been. Chris studied HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) at Petit Jean College in Morrilton. After completing trade school in 2000, Chris went to work for Jim’s Refrigeration, Inc. in Fort Smith, where he was quickly thrown into the trenches.
While working at Jim’s Refrigeration Chris’ employer was in a serious motorcycle accident and was unable to continue in his management position, so after only a year of working in the field Chris stepped up to the plate and took over the business. At the young age of only 21, he learned how to run a business, manage employees, and do the bookkeeping, all while still continuing to work in the field himself. It was a difficult year and a half, but it was a time that proved to prepare him for the road ahead.
Once Chris’s boss was able to get back home and on his feet, the owner’s son was old enough to begin learning the trade. Chris took him under his wing and taught him everything he needed to know to take over the business and in 2003 Chris and Sara decided to make the move back home to Van Buren County where Chris’s family has deep roots in Choctaw, where his family has had a farm for the past three generations.
Once back home Chris and Sara bought a house in Choctaw and Chris began doing residential heating and air conditioning while Sara went back to college to complete her degree. Bates Mechanical slowly grew and Chris was able to use the experience that he had learned in Fort Smith to expand his business in Clinton to include Commercial Refrigeration. As the local businesses learned that they no longer had to call a service company from Little Rock or Harrison to come and work on their kitchen equipment, business began to grow quickly and Chris found himself on-the-go non-stop.
In the early years life was busy for the Bates household. Sara a recent graduate from college went to work at the hospital and as Bates Mechanical continued to grow there was a need for an additional Service Technician. With everything going different directions it was a welcome relief when Sara was able to go to work for Bates Mechanical Service full time. Over the next few years, two more Service Technicians were added to the staff and the business is busier than ever! With restaurants calling from all across the state, it became pertinent that they had the staff to handle the demand. Chris has an exceptional ability to trouble-shoot problems. It doesn’t have to just be air conditioning or kitchen equipment, it may be a sewer pump or pool heater. This mechanical mind-set really equips him to be able to talk the Service Technicians through the process of getting to the root of a problem when they are on the job somewhere and he’s not there with them, this has helped tremendously with allowing him to stay in the office a little more taking care of the things that demand his time there. He has also been able to teach the Service Technicians extensively about problems that they experience in the field.
Bates Mechanical specializes in sales and repairs of most brands of heating and air conditioning systems, as well as repair and sales of virtually any piece of equipment you might find in a restaurant or commercial kitchen. In addition, they work on generators, milk coolers, ice machines, remote ice vending machines, and pool equipment. Chris and his team can work on any and all commercial refrigeration pieces- whether it is as small as a counter-top refrigerator or as large as a refrigerated warehouse. Chris and Sara picked the name Bates Mechanical Service from the beginning because they wanted to offer their mechanical services of all types, not just limiting their business to heating and air conditioning. And they are always up for a challenge when it comes to working on something.
Chris and his team are excited about the changes that are taking place in their industry! It’s no surprise that everything is moving in the direction of technology and this industry is no different. They offer internet-enabled thermostats and controls, high efficiency air conditioners and heat pumps, Geothermal heating and air conditioning, and ductless mini-split units. They also specialize in duct cleaning and indoor air quality products, such as electronic air cleaners, HEPA filtration systems, UV lights, humidifiers, and de-humidifiers. On the commercial end, Bate Mechanical also offer sales, service, and leasing of ice machines, refrigeration, and restaurant equipment. And they are excited to begin offering financing, with approved credit. They know that replacing an air conditioner can be a big investment, and they are happy to help their customers get the best possible financing rates to make the most of their purchase. The team at Bates Mechanical would appreciate your business and look forward to showing you how convenient hometown service can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.