Blagg Law Firm has been providing legal services to Clinton since 1989 with a history that dates back much further. Ralph Blagg owner of Blagg Law Firm was born in St Louis to Evander and Emogene Blagg and moved frequently as a child spending most of his early youth in California and Texas. Ralph’s parents Mr. and Mrs. Blagg Both graduates of the Arkansas School of the Deaf were employed in the tailor trade with Ralph’s mother being a seamstress and his father a press operator and Ralph’s father was also a prize fighter during the war years.
Ralph attended and graduated from Texarkana High and spent one year at Texarkana Junior College before joining the Army. Ralph served three years in the Army initially as a Special Forces medic until an injury would force him state side where he performed entry physicals for the remainder of his service. After his tour Ralph returned to school initially at Boston University but would finish his undergraduate in accounting at Southern Methodist University.
While attending SMU Ralph took a night job at the Cabana Hotel; one of the hottest hotels in the Dallas area at the time. It was only a short stint at the Cabana but during that time he was fortunate enough to host the likes of the Beatles, Glen Campbell, and James Brown to name a few. Even though the Cabana Hotel was more exciting and possibly more profitable Ralph chose to spend his senior year at SMU as an account working second shift for Price Water House beginning his carrier or so he thought. Ralph would spend a short time as an account but soon returned to college to get his Law Degree at the University of Arkansas.
Fresh out of law school Ralph returned to Texarkana and spent two years at Harkness Freeman and Kusin where he learned not only the principals of law but how to implement it in the real world. Once leaving Harkness Freeman and Kusin Mr. Blagg opened a solo practice in Texarkana. It was during his time running his own practice that a couple of business acquaintances proposed that Ralph buy out their third business partner and go into the restaurant business.
The move to the restaurant industry would come to shape the rest of his life. Ralph would construct and run Mr. Catfish in Arlington for the better part of a decade. Early in his restaurant days sometime in the beginning of the summer of 1978 three young ladies Adrianne Bone and Memory and Lori Rodgers from Clinton Arkansas came to Dallas area looking for summer jobs. With positions open Ralph hired them and as fate would have it Lori would later become his wife and partner in life. Ralph and Lori ran the restaurant together but as their family stated to grow a need for structure and normal working schedules prompted them to sell the restaurant in 1989 and relocate to the Clinton Area.
Mr. Blagg Began his law practice locally in the north end of the Cassel trophy building downtown. Ralph spent three years at that location when in 1992 he purchased to old Thermogas building and remodeled it into the building we see today. Blagg Law Firm Currently offers services in family law, civil litigation, criminal defense, personal injury, and social security disability. Ralph has spent the last 32 years and countless hours providing these services to the Clinton area but that is only part of the story of his time here locally. While starting a practice and raising a family Ralph found time to serve on the Ozark Health Foundation Board, Clinton Chamber Board, Clinton Booster Club Board, Optimist Club, Main Street Clinton, Methodist Church Board, and as the City Attorney and public defender.
