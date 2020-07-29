Bonds Trucking & Septic Service is your solution to septic and portable toilets, dirt work and so much more. They are located at 2525 Highway 65 South across from the hospital, so stop in and let the experienced staff at Bond’s Trucking & Septic find you a local solution to your septic, event, mulch, tile, or dirt relocation needs.
Thomas and Julie Bonds began their company in 2011. At first they ran Bond’s Trucking and Septic from their home but they soon found that an organization with their attention to detail and service would drive business to a point of needing a commercial front. Bonds is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and with a staff of six most days they are ready to serve you.
Tommy began his carrier running a dump truck with Gerald Bellinger and has been running heavy equipment the majority of his adult life. It is this experience that has allowed them to grow and build their business over the past seven years. Bond’s offers service in dirt work, septic tank pumping & install, portable toilets, gravel, mulch, sand, and tiles & culverts to mention a few. It is Tommy and Julie’s willingness to expand and diversify that has made Bond’s Trucking & Septic prosper.
Planning an Event? While most aspects of planning an event, festival, or reunion are fun and enjoyable let Bond’s Septic handle the side most people don’t want to mess with. Bond’s Trucking & Septic has the inventory and attention to detail to make your portable toilet experience the best it can be. Service is key I have learned. Anyone can drop off a portable toilet but when your unit is serviced by Bond’s it is the detailed cleaning of the unit and sanitation throughout that set them apart. With the services I just described it is easy to see why they are the portable toilet choice for central and north central Arkansas and from Blanchard Springs to Little Rock and all points in-between.
You can contact Bond’s Trucking & Septic at 501-745-6151 or stop in at the office for assistance and they will be happy to help.
