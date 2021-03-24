Bud’s Home Appliance Center has been serving the Clinton area since 2012 and Bud’s charter location in Batesville was opened by Bud Rolins in 1985. Bud opened his store shortly after he retired from the service and brought a straight forward approach and strong work ethic with him. It is the business model that Bud created of providing a quality product and service after the sale that has carried over to their Clinton location and has quickly made them the number one appliance retailer in Van Buren County.
Tony and Lisa Rolins at our local Bud’s location pride themselves on their customer service. Tony followed in his father’s footsteps and spent 21 years in the Army serving his country and like his father when retirement form the service came for Tony he found himself wanting to return to the foothills of Arkansas. While Tony and Lisa might not have grown up in Clinton it has quickly became their home town. Tony and Lisa are residents of Dennard and they enjoy the small town atmosphere and running a business in downtown Clinton.
Bud’s Home Appliance Center is your one stop location for refrigerators, freezers, microwaves, stoves, and washers and dryers. They carry Frigidaire and Electrolux, with their Electrolux line being one step below commercial grade. Bud’s offers service on all appliances whether the appliance was purchased from them or not, they also sell repair parts and they have delivery available on all purchases.
Service, when asked what they pride themselves on and sets them apart from the competition service was the reply. From the customer service you receive when picking out your appliance to the delivery where Tony will personally deliver you order so you will not be wondering who will be showing up on your doorstep. Stop by and visit Bud’s Home Appliance Center they are located at 218 Griggs St on the downtown square in Clinton or give them a call at 501-745-2839 to experience hometown service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.