Clinton Drug is still providing the great service that you have come to expect but with a few new faces. Clinton Drug was purchased by Michael Butler in February of 2018. Mr. Butler brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical business. With the Clinton location being one of seven pharmacies located around the state it provides stability and with our local staff it still feels like the corner pharmacy.
Clinton Drug is run by Dr. Marinda Bryan, Pharmacist in Charge. Dr. Bryan was born in Kansas but was raised in just north of us in St. Joe. Dr. Bryan studied her undergraduate at ASU in Jonesboro and completed her PharmD at UAMS College of Pharmacy in Little Rock.
Under the direction of Dr. Bryan Clinton Drug feels that they set themselves apart with their experienced helpful staff. Jacob Leslie is the staff pharmacist on hand with relief pharmacist Nathan Bartrow filling in. Clinton Drug has five pharmacy technicians; Pat Guthrie, Jessica Ross, Jaime Shull and Katie Boley and three clerks; Kelcey Bramlett, Ashley Rodgers, and Kyla Fore. It is this combination of knowledge and personalities that allows them to provide excellent prompt service.
To accompany their many services Clinton Drug is offering Rapid COVID-19 testing with 15 minute results. Registration and scheduling can be found www.clintondrug.com/ testing.
They are also administering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only. You can sign up on the waitlist at www. clintondrug.com.
With a wide selection of everyday in store items and a large $1 aisle that provides many convenient and cheap options to select from it is easy to see why Clinton Drug is your one stop shop.
Clinton Drug is located at 2526 Highway 65 S Suite 101. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturday and you can reach them at 501-745-8414.
