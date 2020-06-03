Looking to get away this summer? The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park at Choctaw has everything you need to escape reality if only for a weekend and get back to nature. This scenic camp area sits on the banks of Greers Ferry Lake and offers an abundance of activities. From the smiling helpful gate keepers to amazing views there is something for everyone so book your campsite to enjoy all the hidden treasures they have to offer.
The park is maintained and run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They have been serving our community and playing a major role in creating tourism since the mid ’60s. While the Corps of Engineers has been a part of our community for over half a century their existence dates back to 1775 when to be president George Washington appointed the first engineer to serve in the American Revolutionary War and subsequently we have had an engineer serve in combat in all American Wars. In 1802 the Amy established the Corps of Engineers as a separate, permanent branch of the U.S. Army to help with the building of America and its infrastructure. The Corps of Engineers spent the 19th century building costal fortifications, constructing light houses, surveying canals, roads, and exploring and mapping of the western frontier. In the 20th century the Corps would take the lead on the federal flood control agency which would prove to probably be the largest factor into molding the Corps into the agency that we know today.
In 1938, Congress passed the Flood Control Act, which authorized the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build dams on most of the country’s major free-flowing river systems with Greers Ferry Dam being authorized later that year to try to help control flooding on the White River Basin. The Corps broke ground for the dam and reservoir on the Little Red River in June 1957 with the majority of the construction beginning in 1959. The completion of the Greers Ferry Dam in 1963 created a transition for the Corps responsibility in our area from the creation of the lake to the management of this new resource.
Today the Corp of Engineers manages our local Choctaw Park located at 3850 Highway 330 East. Choctaw Park consist of 140 acres with 146 campsites (91 with electric, 55 without), flush and vault toilets, showers, drinking water, trailer dump station, launching ramp, swimming area, playground, picnic & event pavilion, and marina. With approximately 100,000 vehicles a year visiting our local park it has proven to be a favorite among local as well as tourist. You can reserve your camp site today by visiting www.recreaction.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.
