Counseling Associates, Inc. has been making a difference and providing mental wellness and health in Clinton for the past three years. They were originally incorporated as a non-profit Community Mental Health Center in 1972 to meet the mental health needs of citizens in Johnson, Pope, Yell, Conway, Perry, and Faulkner counties. All of their services are outpatient in nature and are intended to promote recovery in the least restrictive setting possible. Over the years, their mission has expanded to include the treatment of substance abuse and they now offer a full continuum of care for children, adolescents, and adults who experience a mental health and/or substance use disorder. Effective September 1, 2018, Counseling Associates expanded their service area to Van Buren, Searcy, Stone, and Cleburne counties by contracting with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to act as the Community Mental Health Center in these areas. This means that Counseling Associates is the single-point-of-entry to the public mental health system in these counties and partners with a wide variety of community stakeholders (law enforcement, jails, schools, etc.) to promote local access to high quality behavioral healthcare treatment.
CMHCs were created in the late 1960s across the state of Arkansas in an effort to de-institutionalize individuals with chronic mental illness and integrate them back into their respective communities. Counseling Associates in Clinton provides mental health access for children and adults in the form of diagnostic assessment, individual therapy, family therapy, medication management, substance abuse services, and community based supportive services. There are a couple aspects of our spectrum of services that set them apart from other mental health providers: with access to grant funding that allows them to provide outpatient mental health services to those individuals without insurance, and they also provide 24/7 crisis assessment to jails, ERs, and individuals in the community.
Research now indicates that 1 in 5 people will experience a diagnosable behavioral health condition in any given year and behavioral health disorders are the leading cause of worker disability in the United States. It is also known that treatment works and is effective in alleviating the symptoms associated with behavioral health disorders. Counseling Associates is excited about to keep bringing awareness to the Clinton community and surrounding areas making high quality, cost effective treatment available close to home.
Counseling Associates has historically been very active in the communities they serve. They are part of the Multidisciplinary Team, which reviews current child maltreatment investigations and provides recommendations for care and safety. They also work closely with our community stakeholders and are looking forward to providing training on mental health issues for the local jail and primary care physicians. One volunteer project currently being developed is the creation of a Mental Health Coalition, a team comprised of members of the community meeting quarterly to identify needs, improve communication, and build mental health awareness and service programs in the area.
Counseling Associates will be opening their new location at 224 Highway 65 North Suite 6 on August 30th and you can still find them in the Doctors Building in front of Ozark Health or you can reach them at 501-745-8007 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.