Delta Asphalt has been serving north central Arkansas since 1972 but has a history that dates back to 1920. Delta Asphalt began as partnership in 1920 between Edward F. Regenhardt and the Harrison brothers “Bob, Charles, and Arthur” that led to the establishment of a series of construction and materials companies that would eventually become the Delta Companies Inc.
That first partnership serviced areas throughout Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky, building roads and performing concrete construction projects. In the late 1940s, the Company expanded into coal mines, highway construction, and levee building. It also continued to expand into the concrete paving business by performing work on Interstate and State highways in Missouri and Illinois. In August of 1959, it became only the ninth highway-paving contractor in the nation to pave over one linear mile in one day on a project on I-57 in Scott County, Missouri.
As the Interstate program wound down in the area, the company began converting from a predominately concrete construction company into the vertically-integrated company as it is today. The Company purchased land in southern Cape Girardeau, Missouri and began providing aggregates locally.
In 1962, Delta Asphalt, Inc. was formed in Cape Girardeau, with the establishment of the Cape Girardeau Asphalt Plant. Delta expanded into northeast Arkansas in 1972 with asphalt plants and highway construction. The Company continued to grow in all phases of highway construction in Arkansas, specializing in hot mix asphalt and aggregates. This began with the 1997 purchase of Baughn Construction Company, Inc. and Black River Asphalt, Inc. in Arkansas, which added plants in Tuckerman and Black Rock. Delta has since purchased asphalt plants in Searcy and Heber Springs, Arkansas, along with a construction operation in 2002 from Vulcan Materials.
In 1992 The Delta group of companies joined Colas Inc. Since that time, Delta has experienced periods of explosive growth, followed by periods of innovation and stabilization. Colas USA companies are part of the Colas Group, the worldwide leader in transportation infrastructure construction and maintenance. The Colas Group is active in the construction and maintenance of road, air, rail and maritime transport infrastructure, urban development projects and recreational facilities. With 55,000 employees spanning 5 continents around the world, the Colas Group carries out over 100,000 projects each year, backed by a tight international network of construction materials facilities, including: aggregates mining sites, asphalt plants, ready-mix concrete plants, liquid asphalt terminals and emulsion plants.
In 2004, Treece, Inc., (including the quarry in Clinton, Arkansas) was added to Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, producing high-quality sandstone products for use in the regional market, including highway and infrastructure construction projects and well pads for the natural gas industry.
Throughout the years and through all the different forms Delta has taken safety of their employees and the traveling public as a priority. Delta plans safety into every aspect of their work and they do not deviate from that plan. Their goal is always ZERO, in terms of safety – zero injuries, zero incidents.
Today, Delta works in Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri with operations in road construction, asphalt plants, quarries, and liquid asphalt production and sales. The number of employees ranges from 250 to 400 over the calendar year, with peak employment from April to October due to the seasonal nature of construction operations.
Delta Companies Inc. is one of the few firms in today’s construction industry with the level of experience, expertise, and longevity to carry forward successfully throughout the 21st Century. By combining strong project management with the latest technological advances and cutting-edge construction methods, Delta Companies Inc. has established a reputation for safely completing projects to specification while meeting time and budget constraints.
Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. operates numerous asphalt plants and construction crews throughout northeast Arkansas. In the Clinton area, it operates an asphalt plant and an aggregates quarry located at 7912 Hwy 65 S just south of town. From the Plant to the team on the ground it is Delta’s goal to provide you with the best service possible. The Clinton Quarry may be reached at 501-745-8373.
