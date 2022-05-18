The F.L. Davis family has been serving local communities for over 65 years. In 1954, F.L. and Cleta Davis started their first business in Miller, Arkansas. Miller was located from the best I could find on the Little Red River in the area that locals would call the big water of the lake in-between Millers Point and Tannenbaum. Miller currently resides underneath Greers Ferry Lake downstream from Edgemont. With Greers Ferry Dam being constructed the Davis found themselves in need of a new place to call home so in 1960 they moved to a community called Stark, which is now known as the city of Greers Ferry, and opened F.L. Davis Mercantile. The mercantile carried groceries, feed, hardware, western clothing and gas. During that time Cleta’s mother and father worked at the store with F.L.’s mother worked at the clothing store and his father drove a truck to Little Rock to pick up supplies. There was always a lot of family around, including the Davis’ five daughters. The mercantile would stay in operation until 1972.
In the years that followed the closing of the mercantile F.L. saw that there was a need for a lumberyard in the area. This was due in part to the creation of Greers Ferry Lake and the large amount of construction that was created by the displaced citizens and the development spurred by the newly formed lake. In 1963 the Davis family would open their first building supply store. Their new location would be located right across the street from their old mercantile in Greers Ferry. The first load of lumber was hauled in on a cattle truck and this was just the beginning for them in the lumber and building supply business. In 1995 Davis Cash Lumber was opened in Clinton where the Shannon’s Hardware store once stood at 160 Park Street. F.L., Cleta, and Rhonda Davis utilized the slab and started from scratch. The decision to set up shop in the Clinton area was easy because they were already servicing our community through their Greers Ferry store and could see the need for a full service hardware and lumber store.
F.L. Davis Ace can service all of your construction needs and so much more. They offer lumber, hardware, plumbing, electrical, paint, insulation, flooring, roofing, tools, Bad Boy Mowers, keys, programmable keys, Yeti Coolers, Trager & Big Green Egg grills, Gravely mowers, Case knifes and all of this can be delivered to your front door. Davis Cash Lumber is your local Ace dealer and with an experienced staff they can help walk you through any DYI project and provide the service required for contractor jobs big and small. With the addition of the Husquvarna saw shop and their rental department they are now providing access to all the equipment and tools to make your project that much easier.
