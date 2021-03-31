The Family Hair Center is a downtown tradition in Clinton. The tradition of providing quality service for their client’s dates back before most people can recall. Gladys Maxwell owner of Family Hair Center has been cutting hair since the mid 60’s and some would say it came naturally. Gladys mother Louise Baker, one of the first hairdressers in Clinton, had been cutting hair as long as Gladys could remember. While Louise finished her career in the building we currently know as the Clinton Tax Building, Gladys recalls her mom being located on the square and them having to go next door to the Democrat office to get water to do their shampoos. While a lot has changed downtown over the years Family Hair Center has stood the test of time by treating their clients like family and providing quality service.
The Family Hair Center offers a wide range of services from haircuts for the whole family to manicures, pedicures, styling, and special occasion make-up and hair. With four beauticians on staff one is sure to find a personality and cutting style that fits you. Family Hair has a large variety of hair care accessories with Matrix and Joico being their top sellers and they are excited to introduce the Earth Luxe line. Earth Luxe offers a holistic approach to overall wellness for the body & home, with a comprehensive selection of Pure Virgin Coconut Oil, Bath, Body & Hair Care products, Handmade Soaps, Soy Wax Candles, Himalayan Crystal Salt Lamps & Body Care products, Essential Body & Diffusing Oils and Atomizers.
From hair care products to a bit of the unique; with the addition of the Downtown Boutique the Family Hair Center now not only services your hair care needs they also have a boutique full of quality items ranging from clothing to small home décor and functional items. The Downtown Boutique is a perfect shop to find that unique gift but be careful you might just take something home for yourself. The Family Hair Center and the Downtown Boutique nestled on the courthouse square in Clinton has stood the test of time by providing friendly quality service. The Family Hair Center is open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mon through Fri with after-hours available by appointment.
