First Service Bank, located at 486 Highway 65 North Clinton, has been serving this area for the past 21 years but carries a tradition of providing first-class service since the sixties. First Service started as First Community Bank of South East Arkansas. Still, due to expansion and covering a larger geographical area, their name changed to better suit their markets and to show their commitment to service. By 1998 Tom Grumbles had started the expansion process by introducing his bank to the Greenbrier and Faulkner County markets. During this time, some local citizens approached Mr. Grumbles about opening a location in Clinton. Initially, if any expansion past the Greenbrier branch was to take place, it was not seen to be taking place in the immediate future. Still, with the backing of some motivated citizens, First Service Bank in Clinton opened its temporary branch in the fall of 1998 with the bank’s current location on Hwy 65 opened the 4th of July weekend 1999.
Market President Darla McJunkins and Branch Manager Justin Zimmerman lead both the Clinton and Marshall markets. With the bank’s focus on customer service and community involvement, Darla and Justin are leading by example. Darla served ten years term on the Clinton School Board, and she is currently President of the board of Van Buren County Special School. She is a member of the 4H Foundation, Cattleman’s Association, and the Economic Advisory Board for Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative. She is also co-organizer for the Clinton Down Syndrome Walk. Darla is involved with the youth at her church and tries to help out wherever she is needed. Justin is on the board of Friends of Life Choices and the UACCM business advisory board. He and his wife are involved with the Children’s Church and Nursery program at their church. With such dedication from their Market President and Branch Manager, it is easy to see why it’s not hard to find a First Service Bank employee volunteering at an event near you.
First Service Bank offers a wide range of products and service, which they believe what sets them apart is their customer service and their extended banking hours from 7 am to 9 pm. They have recently added First Service Travelers Club. First Service Bank has a local board making local decisions, which makes the decision process faster. They say it is easy for their employees to treat our community like home and their customers like neighbors because they are! Come see what First Service Bank has to offer you!
