Jason and Amanda, owners of Furgerson’s Choctaw Marina, have been working hard to make their marina one of the finest on the lake and they are ready to serve you this boating season. While speaking to Mrs. Furgerson one will come to realize quickly they believe in running a family owned and operated business and it shows form the pride they take in the marina. The Furgersons commitment doesn’t stop at the buoys or at the Corp of Engineers’ gate. One of these commitments to Greers Ferry Lake and the environment was their providing public restrooms on the lake. Greers Ferry Lake is the largest fresh water source in Arkansas and it is efforts like these that are helping to preserve and beautify our lake. With their website www.choctawmarina.com they not only have all the information one would need about their services but they have also dedicated a section to helping visitors find other activities and business in our community.
It is refreshing to see the improvements and changes that the Furgersons have implemented and they are obvious everywhere you look. From the new store, coded security gates, electricity on every dock, snack bar, jet-ski, soft serve ice-cream, new rental boats, 24 hour access to the cheapest ethanol free gas on the lake, to true flushing restrooms it is evident to see the commitment they have made to make our local marina something to be proud of. To accompany all these amenities Furgerson’s also has over 300 rental slips.
Furgerson’s Choctaw Marina located 4 miles off U.S. Highway 65 at 3850 Hwy 330 East Choctaw, AR 72028 in the Choctaw State Park is your destination for all activities to be had on Greers Ferry Lake. With easy access and great staff they are sure to make your visit a great one. You can contact the marina at 501-745-2666 to start planning your next adventure.
