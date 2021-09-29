The Gateway Twin Cinema is back and ready to serve you with a new fresh look. The Gateway Twin Cinema has been providing affordable family entertainment to the Clinton community for over 40 years. With the theaters in smaller towns in rural America disappearing over the past couple of decades due to slim profit margins, improved highway infrastructure and the transition from film projectors to digital projectors Clinton has been fortunate to have a community minded owner that understands the value that our theater provides.
Sid and Judy King started their journey in the cinema business in 1976 when they bought the local theater that was located on Griggs Street in historic downtown Clinton. The Kings would call the old theater home for eight years and while it functioned fine with approximately 200 seats the need for a new location was evident. In 1984 the Kings constructed their current theater at 3008 Highway 65. Their new location provided the opportunity to increase audience size, install a second screen, and allowed overall improvements across the board.
The Gateway Twin Cinema is open Monday through Saturday with regular showings at 7:30 p.m. adult tickets are $8 and children 12 and under admitted for $5. Matinee showings are at 2 p.m. on Sunday where $5 gains admission for all ages. Still looking for a deal? Gateway also has their Wednesday night special where movie goers get free popcorn and soft drink with each ticket purchased. With the newest movies being shown weekly and renovated sound, picture and seating you can catch the same primer showing with the same experience in your hometown for a fraction of the price. You can contact Gateway at 501-745-4004 or visit gatewaytwin.com for a list of this week’s feature films.
