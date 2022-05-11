Goode’s Cash Saver has been providing a lifetime worth of experience, great prices, and quality service in Clinton for the past eight years. Goode’s Cash Saver came to Clinton in early 2014 and with them they brought their price plus way of doing business and a desire to provide a top notch customer experience to our area.
Steve Goode owner of Goode’s Cash Saver has spent the majority of his life in the Grocery Business. Steve started his career as a teenager working at the Food-4-Less in Little Rock where Steve would quickly climb the ranks to manager cultivating a part time job into a lifelong career. Goode would spend decades learning the business and how to best serve his customers so when the time came in 2012 for himself to take his act solo. Steve already knew how he wanted to best serve his clients and has been providing top notch service with a price structure that allows the working man to feed his family a quality meal. Steve joined our community in 2014 when he purchased the Thriftway store in Clinton. With the addition of the Damascus location in 2017 our local Cash Savers employ around 60 crew members that work daily to strengthen our local economy while bringing low grocery prices and the best meat and produce to the Van Buren and Faulkner county areas.
The strength of Goode’s Cash Saver is its crew members; they work tirelessly to provide a great shopping experience to their customers. Cash Saver’s has an outstanding meat department that has butchers on duty daily to cut your steaks, roasts and other cuts just the way that you like them. The stores provide Certified Angus Beef, as well as a top pork line and Sanderson Farms Chicken. To accompany the meat department they have a produce department that provide outstanding quality on a day in and day out basis making them the leader in quality perishable products. Cash Saver emphasizes a cost plus model where they charge just 10 percent above their cost to the customer. This model has brought consistent low cost quality grocery prices to the area.
Goode’s Cash Saver participates in a number of volunteer activities in the community, the two projects that they do yearly that Goode is most proud of are the Steak Out that provides funding for the High School Football team and the Harvest Carnival that allows the children of the community a safe, dry, well lit venue to trick or treat on Halloween. Both of these are ways that they give back to the community thru youth, they want the parents and children in our communities to know how much we value them.
Cash Saver is located at 129 Bone Street. They are open seven days a week and are working hard to provide the highest quality products and great service. With their 10 percent over cost format they are keeping cost down while maintain a wide variety of shopping choices. Its staff is always eager to help you find an item they have on hand or working towards carrying a product at your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.