Grey Walt Payment Services or GW Payment Services has been serving Clinton and Van Buren County for the past 7 years. Through this time the day to day services have been handled by Tammy Webb and it is the years of service and experience that allows GW Payment Services to handle all of your escrow needs.
If you’re wondering what services an escrow service provides you are not in the minority. GW Payment Services provides a third party service to manage and collect payments on real estate contracts similar to owner financing. During this process GW Payment Services will hold a deed to the property to be filed when the contract is complete. This provides security to the seller by keeping the property in their name since payment has not been made in full and to the buyer as well as they are guaranteed at the conclusion of the contract that a third party will be responsible for the filing of such deed. All the time with the security and convenience of a third party tracking the contracts progress and providing a middle man to collect and distribute the payments.
This service can provide benefits over traditional financing for the seller and buyer alike. Sellers can expect smoother transactions taking as little as two days. While the seller has to hold the contract and receive monthly payments they benefit by in essence being their own bank and receive all interest paid on the contract. This makes for a greater return on investment but the return is paid out over a period of time. Through this process GW Payment Services handles the headache by colleting payments, sending letters and proving an end of year report that can easily be passed on to your accountant. After GW Payment Services has collected your payments they will then transfer those funds to your account by ACH or they can send you a check by mail.
Buyers can expect an easier process with sometimes little money down and less hoops to jump through with the seller being the decision maker. The process is as easy as producing a deed and a contract that both sides can agree on. With a notary on site the whole process can take place in little as an afternoon and with regular business hours clients can stop by any day of the week and make a payment on their account.
Do you have problem type of property to get financed; mobile home, comparable property for appraisals hard to find, vacant land, or any other issue that makes your property hard to sell or finance. Let GW Payment Services be your solution. By using the escrow process it lets the seller be their own approval process and allows for quick and easy real estate deals.
GW Payment Services is located at 1303 Highway 65 South #6 next to L’attitude Bistro or you can reach them at 501-745-6880 and. They are open from 8:00 to 3:30 Monday through Friday and always welcome your questions and are happy to help walk you through the process.
