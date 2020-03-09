H & R Block was founded in 1955 by Henry and Richard Bloch and has over 12,000 locations providing the experience and resources to simplify and maximize tax refunds for Clinton and the surrounding area.
Henry Bloch who had recently returned home to Kansas City after the war had a passion to own his own business. His original business model was to provide business and bookkeeping services to small business. Henry and his brother Leon borrowed 5,000 dollars to begin their business but found only four months in that they had few clients and with limited prospects Leon decided to pursue a law degree.
Henry, still holding on to his dream of owning his own business, decided to continue with his struggling venture. Needing help to continue Henry placed an ad in the newspaper for help-wanted. One of the replies to his request was an unexpected one from his mother who had not replied for herself but for Henry’s younger brother, Richard.
Henry and Richard jointly ran their United Business Company, which focused on bookkeeping, but also did some income tax work for clients. The brothers through their experience had come to the conclusion that the tax preparation portion of the business model was too time consuming and had decided to end that aspect of their business. But through a bit of luck one of the brothers clients John White, himself an ad salesman for The Kansas City Star, suggested the Blochs make tax preparation a separate business and developed an ad announcing $5 tax services. The Blochs were skeptical at first, but they agreed to run the ad in January of 1955. The next day, the brothers had an office full of tax clients, and H&R Block as we know it was born.
In 1956, only one year into their new business model the Blochs decided to expand. The Bloch brothers identified New York City as their first location for expansion. While the move was profitable neither brother wanted to move to New York, so they agreed to sell that regional operation to two local accountants. During the negotiations it became evident that the purchasers would not be able to meet the asking price so the parties agreed the Bloch brothers would get $10,000, plus royalties from the tax operation, creating the first H&R Block franchise tax office.
The Bloch brothers, now with a growing franchise, chose to spell the name "Block" with a K to ensure the name is not mispronounced "blotch." In the following years, H&R Block grew quickly and went public in 1962. Shortly after going public the need for skilled tax professionals was evident and to accommodate this need the Bloch brothers opened their first tax training school in 1965.
H & R Block currently services over 20 million clients a year and employs over 90,000 tax preparers providing over 30 billion in tax refunds for their clients. The H & R Block Bank was chartered in 2006 and offers low-cost services to its low- to moderate-income customers. Bank customers can establish FDIC-insured accounts with their tax refund money and then access those funds with pre-paid "Emerald" MasterCard through a nationwide network of ATMs. The accounts also allow direct payroll deposits via ACH and clients can get traditional services, such as lines of credit and individual retirement accounts.
Locally our H & R Block has a staff of 6 to serve you and with the support of their franchise home office out of Greenbrier they have the tools and experience to not only meet but exceed your tax service needs. Wanda Demming, local Clinton H & R Block manager, brings her decade of experience to serve her clients and with a knowledgeable staff they not only work hard to provide their clients with the maximum refunds possible they guarantee it with their H & R Block guarantee.
Our local office offers services in tax preparation, payroll, sales tax, incorporation & LLC setup, bookkeeping, invoicing & billing, IRS levy & garnishments, offers in compromise, audits, tax problem solving, financial review, refund advance and tax lien release & withdraw.
Having a strong and local H & R Block office is two part; A strong local educated staff and a franchisor that not only helps their location but goes above and beyond to insure that each branch has the tools necessary to exceed the customers’ expectations. Our local Clinton office managed out of Greenbrier has just that recipe. Patrick Taft being named franchisor of the year, in the past, out of over 12,000 franchises and Susan Taft being recognized for her work in offer in compromises only tells half the story. It is the support the Tafts give to their satellite offices with ongoing training and ample resources that enable them to not only succeed as a franchise but allows each branch to thrive.
You can set up an appointment with our local branch by calling 501-745-7040 or stop in and visit them at 2105 Highway 65 just south of the stop light at Volunteer Parkway and Highway 65. They are open from 9 to 7 Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 on Saturday and walk-ins are always welcome.
