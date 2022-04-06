The Hill Side Best Western has been serving Clinton and Van Buren County for the past 35 years. Constructed in 1987 by Joe T. Rodgers it was the first hotel in Clinton to carry a national flag. Its unique construction allows all guest floor level access to each room due to elevated parking in the rear that provides front door service to the second level rooms. The elevated parking and amazing views were one of the many features that were implemented to make your stay one of a kind at the Hill Side Best Western.
Best Western as a national company began in the years following World War II with the name "Best Western" being derived due to most of their properties originally being in the United States west of the Mississippi River. In the time period following World War II most hotels were either in large urban areas or they were smaller family owned roadside hotels. In California, a network of independent hotel operators began making referrals of each other to travelers. This “referral system” consisted of phone calls between one desk operator and another. This small and informal network eventually grew into the modern day Best Western hotel chain founded by M.K. Guertin in 1946.
While taking a trip from his hotel in Long Beach to Tacoma, Washington, founder of Best Western Merile Key (M.K.) Guertin recorded the names and locations of motels less than a gas tank apart from each other. He would use the information collected on his trip to create a guide provided to the growing number of interstate travelers on trips. Charter hotels that would eventually grow into Best Western were initially recruited by Guertin. His original list consisted of a wide variety of hotels from small roadside motor courts to urban hotels as long as the owners agreed to adhere to the association's high standards of quality and service. Over time, this referral program would grow into the Best Western we know today. Best Western currently operates 2,163 hotels in North America and over 4,200 worldwide.
Best Western Hill Side located at 1025 Highway 65 B provides guest with a unique view of the historical area of Clinton. Built on the side of the mountain they offer not only the great views from each room but also with the swimming pool location you can enjoy the amazing scenery while you relax. The Best Western Hillside has 36 newly remodeled rooms to make your stay as comfortable as possible. They provide free WIFI, cable, a guest computer, complimentary breakfast, mini fridge and microwave are available upon request, and they are a pet friendly establishment. You can contact Best Western at 501-745-4700 to book a room for your next vacation, to relocate house guest or for any of your lodging needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.