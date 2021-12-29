Do you have some Christmas cash and want to bring in the New Year in fashion; then check out Hinky Swinky. They are a must visit and carry a wide selection of clothing that is sure to impress.
Hinky Swinky Boutique began online in February of 2020 but with the pandemic soon to follow their original business model would have to adjust quickly. The Hinks had went to Market in Las Vegas in early February and purchased dressy and formal clothes but with all the events that would require such attire soon to would be canceled. While their initial purchases where not needed at the time they quickly identified that people would be looking for loungewear, tee shirts, & blue jeans for their new lifestyle at least for the foreseeable future. It was this fast action that let them flourish and grow during a trying time. Hinky Swinky has continued to grow and they now operate a brick and mortar store across from KFC and are sharing space with Stephens Creek Soap Co. & Southern Belle Salon to create an amazing shopping experience.
Haley and Shelly Hink are local products of Clinton and are proud to be operating a business in the community they love. Fashion has always been a part of this mother daughter combo. With Shelly instilling this passion in Haley by always putting together cute outfits and picking out the most adorable items for her. Haley is pretty sure her mom had her in baby gap and a bow on the way home from the hospital. When Haley was a little girl she used to staple construction paper together and glue feathers, jewels or whatever she could get her hands on to make “clothes.” So it’s safe to say these ladies’ love of fashion spans their entire life.
Hinky Swinky prides themselves in carrying unique items that you’re not going to see in your everyday retail store. With their knowledge of business combined with their love for fashion they hope to bring you clothes that make you feel confident, comfortable and beautiful! Their goal is to make women feel beautiful and empowered and they have a variety of clothing that is appropriate for work wear all the way to date nights on the town. They now are online at hinkyswinkyboutique.com and have their storefront in Clinton at 144 Highway 65 S, Clinton.
