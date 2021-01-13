Ingram Tire has resided in the Historical District of Clinton for the past 59 years.
Finis and Betty Ingram founders of Ingram Tire started their business, in its current location, in 1962. The Ingrams rented the building from Bonner from 1962 to 1964 later purchasing the building in 1964. The building originally a DeSoto Dealership built in 1939 converted nicely to suit their needs.
Over the years the Ingram’s business has seen many changes and has offered a quality product at a fair price every step of the way. Ingram’s Tire started as a retread-recap shop for tires, servicing most of the north central area of Arkansas. Finis would run routes picking up tires to be retreaded from Batesville to Heber Springs and Morrilton to Berryville and many points in between. The Ingrams continued to retread tires until 1986 when they switched over to service radial tires.
Ingram Tire has adapted with the ever changing world of technology to provide quality service. Ingram’s offers many services from batteries, oil changes, new and used tires, brakes, suspension repair, tractor and lawn mower tubes, tire repair, and alignment. Ingram’s is a Cooper Tire Dealer and carries a knowledgeable staff to handle your auto needs.
Speaking with Mrs. Betty you can see her passion for Clinton and her desire to see us prosper and spending time with Betty one would think she was raised here and been in Clinton her whole life but she was born in Oklahoma and raised in California. It was in California that she met Finis. Finis had moved to California for the summer to work at a fruit packaging facility that Mrs. Betty happened to be employed at. They would soon realize over that summer that they had found there one and only and both moved home to Arkansas that following year.
It was this move that brought them home to Clinton and Ingram’s has spent the better part of the last six decades as a member of the Clinton Business community and giving back to the Clinton community through many hours of volunteer work and charitable donations. The Ingrams are charter members of the Archey Fork Car Club where Mrs. Betty still holds the title of treasure.
Ingram’s Tire Service has been a corner stone of the Clinton landscape for over half a century and will continue for the foreseeable future.
Ingram’s Tire Service is open from 8 to 5 Monday through Friday at 625 Highway 65 B Clinton AR and you can reach them at 501-745-2470.
