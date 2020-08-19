PEH Supply (Plumbing Electrical & Hardware) located at 4319 Highway 65 South, just north of the highways 9 and 65 intersection in Choctaw, has everything you need for your construction to home improvement project and all things in-between.
PEH has been serving the Clinton and Van Buren County area for the past 31 years. Cletes Blantz founded PEH Supply in the later part of 1989. Cletes had worked at Bowlin Supply in Clinton and understood the need for a hardware store that specialized in electrical, hardware, and plumbing. Mr. Blantz like his son Bill, current owner, both served in the Navy and are proud to run a veteran-owned establishment.
The PEH Supply building has had a similar look for the past couple of decades but was home to a strip mall prior to its transformation. The strip mall built in 1976 housed a number of different stores varying from a Christian book store, carpet sales, heating and air service, t.v. sales and service to a short stint hosting the Van Buren County Special School before it found its new calling as PEH.
PEH Supply has over 8,800 square feet of floor space with parts for almost anything and while walking through their store and seeing their extensive selection you will realize it is not a boast but a reality. PEH has a wide selection of electrical, water and gas fittings, tools, paint, hardware, septic systems, water storage, pipe, and panels and gates. PEH not only has the selection they also have a knowledgeable staff that will help you leave with the right part and if they don’t have it in stock they will order whatever your project calls for.
PEH Supply is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. They encourage you to stop by and visit them on your next construction project and let them show you how decades of experience and a wide selection can make a difference.
