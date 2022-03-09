Petit Jean Electric has been powering Clinton and the surrounding communities for over eighty years. Petit Jean was first organized as a cooperative in October of 1940 using the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act of the State of Arkansas. The Electric Cooperative Corporation Act was an expansion of an effort started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935 with the creation of The Rural Electrification Administration and the Rural Electrification Act the following year. These acts by Roosevelt were an effort to provide electricity to rural America. Until this act electricity had been common place in cities but largely unavailable in rural communities.
Morrilton would be the home of Petit Jean Electric for its first two years of existence from 1940 to 1942 when in 1942 the newly started company used a Rural Electrification Administration loan to purchase Clinton Light & Ice Company from Clarence H. Tingley Sr. This Purchase of Clinton Light & Ice Company provided Petit Jean Electric with their first 61 miles of power lines and 780 customers. In September of 1942 the board decided to move their general office from Morrilton to Clinton to support their newly purchased infrastructure and Petit Jean Electric has been a cornerstone of the Clinton Community ever since.
With modest beginnings Petit Jean’s January 1943 financial report showed a total of 783 accounts with an average of 34kwh billed at $3.03 a month. Petit Jean Electric now serves a population of more than 17,000 in Arkansas with over 3,000 miles of electric distribution line. It offers automatic bank draft, billing, load management, meter reading, outage reporting, surge protection services, and an application for your smart phone that lets you track your usage on a daily basis. They provide information related to the installation of compact fluorescent light bulbs, heat pumps, security lights and water heaters. Petit Jean Electric Cooperative conducts energy audits, offers a range of member services and they maintain a staff of more than 60 employees.
Petit Jean Electric’s newest project to improve Clinton and Van Buren County is Petit Jean Fiber. This lofty project will offer high speed dependable internet with a minimum of 100 megabits and a maximum of 1,000 Mbps (1 gigabit) to every client that is on the Petit Jean system from the most rural member to those that live in the heart of Clinton. With Scotland feeder 1 becoming available and Scotland Feeder 2 and Cleveland coming this summer this project is already reaching some members and will spread too eventually offer benefit to all. Construction of a fiber network is a complex process involving extensive planning and is dependent on a number of variables that include length of the circuit, the readiness of each individual circuit for construction, and availability of materials. Most distribution lines are a mix of overhead and underground construction. Construction is divided into five to seven phases for each opening zone for an overhead distribution project. Once a circuit is constructed and ‘lit’ i.e. ready to begin transmitting internet data via light signals, then members in the area will be able to sign up for service and have the necessary equipment installed in their home. With the mountainous terrain sometimes things don’t move as quickly as they like but rest assured that they are working with urgency to be in your area but don’t want to sacrifice safety or quality of service. Petit Jean customer service employees will be contacting members in areas that are ready to inform and assist them with the sign up process. If you have any questions about the process check out www.pjecc.com where they have an abundance of information on this project and how it can benefit you.
Petit Jean Electric Cooperative is a member-owned company that is not only committed to quality service with minimal interruption they are also dedicated to educating their clients on how to use their product efficiently and supporting our community through many public service and nonprofit events. Whether it is working throughout the night to make sure you have power in the morning or volunteering their time to make Clinton and Van Buren County a better place to live you can rest assured that they are a company that is putting the public first.
