Our local Pizza Hut located at 160 Bone Street has been serving Clinton since the mid seventies. While always residing in its current location the original Pizza Hut building was torn down in 1999 with its current building being constructed in its place at that time.
Pizza Hut as a company was founded in 1958 by brothers Dan and Frank Carney while they attended Wichita State University. The brothers began their restaurant chain with a six hundred dollar loan from their mother that they used to convert a 600 square foot bar into a pizzeria. The name “Pizza Hut” was chosen through a bit of luck because their sign only had room for 8 letters.
Dan and Frank’s goal was to provide the best product possible and they were able to accomplish this by working with local farmers to use the freshest ingredients their pizzas.
While Pizza Hut has grown over the past 60 years so has their network of farmers allowing them to maintain their commitment to quality. The Carney brothers owned and operated Pizza Hut until the company was acquired in 1977 by PepsiCo.
Pizza Hut now operates over 15,000 stores and has locations in over 40 countries worldwide.
While striving to provide their customers with the best pizza and Italian dishes possible our local Pizza Hut is working hard to improve our community as well. These efforts can be seen through multiple fundraisers where they have helped raise thousands of dollars for local causes and through their die-hard support for our home town team Clinton Yellow Jackets.
Taking into account their volunteer efforts and their ever improving menu it is easy to see why they are the number one pizza chain worldwide and have been a staple of our community over the past 40 years.
While our local Pizza Hut is still closed to dine in they are still providing fresh hot pizzas in a number of convenient ways.
Pizza Hut now offers delivery so you can receive your hot fresh pizza at your front door and they offer easy pickup with their drive through window. Pizza Hut is open seven days a week; their hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Contact them at 501-745-4828 to place an order and enjoy your fresh custom made pizza today.
