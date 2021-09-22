Simmons Bank has been your local bank for over 34 years but has a history dating back to 1903. In March of 1903 Dr John Franklin Simmons opened the doors to Simmons National Bank in Downtown Pine Bluff. With an opening day deposit total of $3,338.22, equivalent to $86,500 with inflation to current value, Dr. Simmons began what would grow into over 150 offices covering five states.
Our local Simmons First National Bank began as First National Bank in the mid 80’s and has a history that begins here in Clinton. First National was founded by a group of local citizens that included Dub Treece, Bob Nixon, Jimmy Smith, Bob Garner, Oather Bowling, and John Hazelton to list a few. They originally sold stock to found the bank at a small office adjacent to Ingram’s Tire and had a temporary location located where the Pottery Shop resides before moving to Simmons current location at 1783 Highway 65. First National would spend the early years of existence building a strong base that made it an attractive accusation for Union Planters that bought them out in the early 90’s. Union Planters would operate the bank for a little over a decade further building their customer base when they transferred ownership to Simmons First National Bank in 2003.
Over the years the ownership has changed for Simmons First National Bank but through it all they have kept to their roots and maintained the small bank atmosphere where you can still bank with your neighbor. This community involvement and service is evident through their volunteer efforts through many different organizations including VBC Cattlemen’s Association, Rotary, Angel Tree, Shop with a Cop, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Clinton Booster Club, VBC Farm Bureau Board, Clinton Chamber of Commerce, FFB Chamber of Commerce, VBC Extension Advisory Board, AOC Food Pantry, VBC 4-H, VBC County Fair, Ozark Byways, Ozark Health Foundation, Hunger Run, VBC Historical Society, Buddy Walk, and Clinton Chamber Chili Cook-Off.
While Simmons community involvement displays their commitment to the community they take the same pride and effort with each customer to insure not only your banking needs are met but that it is a pleasant experience every time you visit. Simmons prides itself on providing a product line to service any need a customer might have. With agriculture & business loans, SBA loans, a full service trust department, and treasury management to complement their wide array of other business and consumer products Simmons has positioned itself to meet all of your banking needs.
