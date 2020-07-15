Swyft Connect has been serving the cable and internet needs of Clinton and the surrounding area since 2015. Swyft Connect offers internet service within Arkansas and Louisiana with cable internet available to an estimated 36,000 people, making it the ninety fourth largest residential cable provider in the U.S. by coverage area.
Swyft Connect began servicing the Clinton area by purchasing Clinton Cable Company form the Hastings who had ran the Clinton Cable Company since 1995 with Mr. Bishop running and establishing the Clinton Cable Company 1974.
Swyft Connect Cable South Media3 is the ninety second largest cable provider in the United States. They offer service in two states, 17 zip codes and provide cable and internet locally. Our local system for Swyft Connect supports internet connectivity of 25 and 35 megs. Internet speeds are usually expressed in terms of maximum data transmission per second. The most commonly used units for expressing data transmission in this context are megabits, equal to 1,000 kilobits and 1,000,000 bits; megabits are sometimes abbreviated as “megs.”
Swyft Connect has a local office located at 133 Bone Street and are ready to help you get setup with service, manage your account, or answer your questions you might have. You can contact Swyft Connect at 501-745-4040 and with a service tech based locally they are quick to take care of any issues that might arise.
