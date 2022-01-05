Taco Bell has been serving Clinton and the surrounding area a wide variety of Tex-Mex dishes for the past 30 years. Built in 1992 Taco Bell quickly became a go to for a quick meal with plenty of flavor at a reasonable price. While Taco Bell has been open here locally for three decades it has a history that starts officially thirty years prior and was in the works long before then.
Taco Bell based out of Irvine, California was founded by Glen Bell. Bell opened his first outlet March of 1962 in Downey, California. Bell served a variety of Tex-Mex foods that soon would become a staple piece of the American landscape. More than 2 billion people have visited this specialty restaurant chain worldwide and with more than 6500 locations Taco Bell has established itself as a leader in the industry.
Glen William Bell, Jr. was born on the 3rd of September 1923 in Lynwood, California. During the World War II he served as a marine and used his free time to begin a stand called Bell’s Drive-In in 1946 selling hot dogs. Bell opened this first stand at the age of 23 and would open his second stand just four years later in 1950. This second stand named Hamburgers and Hot Dogs Bell would open on in West Barrio of San Bernardino. Both of these stands would hold their own but Bell would not find true success until he ventured into Tex-Mex. Bell most likely got his inspiration from the Mitla Café. The Mitla Café was a Mexican restaurant which attracted an overwhelming amount of customers daily for its unique hard-shelled tacos. Bell started tasting it regularly only to make sure of the recipe and finally he was allowed to view the process of making these tacos and other delicacies that were prepared there.
In late 1951 or early 1952 Bell opened a new stand named Taco-Tia where he began serving tacos. This would be his introduction into the Tex-Mex market and he would flourish from there. During the next few years, Bell opened many other restaurants in the southern parts of California. Among them there were four outlets known as El Taco. He would come to sell his El Taco franchise setting him up to start his first Taco Bell restaurant in Downey in 1962. Later that year Bell would sell his Taco-Tia operation letting him concentrate on Taco Bell.
It only took a couple of years for Bell to sell his first Taco Bell franchisee to a former Los Angeles police officer named Kermit Becky in 1964. The chain of restaurants would expand fast and by 1967, the 100th outlet was inaugurated in Anaheim at 400 South Brookhurst. Later in 1978, Taco Bell would be purchased by PepsiCo taking this small startup company worldwide.
Our local Taco Bell is located at 1014 Highway 65B at the junction of Highway 65B and Highway 65 in Clinton, Arkansas and you can reach them at 501-745-6900. They offer a wide range of menu options from their signature tacos to a wide variety of specialty items. With the addition of breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. visitors can also make Taco Bell your morning stop on your way to getting your day started. Taco Bell is open from 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 7 to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
