From a concrete plant to one of Clinton’s finest shops, the Pottery Shop has not always looked as it does today. The Pottery Shop had been home to Clinton Ready Mix for almost five decades when in 2008 Todd and John Treece decided to add a twist to the family business. In 2008 the brothers began adding outdoor accessories and functional items to the list of services offered at Clinton Ready Mix. They would keep with that format of running a concrete business inside and displaying their unique pieces of functional and decorative outdoor items outside until 2012 when Clinton Ready Mix closed and the Pottery Shop as we know it today was born.
In 2012 after 49 years Dub Treece founder of Clinton Ready mix decided to close the doors on his concrete plant. Clinton Ready mix and Dub has most likely had a hand in building and in some form has touched almost everything you see in Clinton. Dub’s career in dirt work and concrete started shortly after he left the Army when he came home and began building ponds and clearing land. Mr. Treece who prided himself on hard work built not only the Clinton Ready Mix he also started the rock quarry south of town, an asphalt plant, and was a founding member of First National Bank to list a few of his accomplishments. With the original ready mix office for the plant (located where the “The Ozarks” sign is) being torn down it is obvious things have changed over the years but one can still see his work ethic in his boys as they continue to build one of the premier shopping experiences in north central Arkansas.
The Pottery Shop located at 850 Highway 65 in Clinton is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Pottery Shop offers a wide selection of clothing, indoor décor, razorback memorabilia, outdoor décor, functional outdoor accessories, metal art and a lot of unique items you will not find anywhere else and with them now offering an outdoor vender section in the warmer months they are also adding a section that lets local artist display their works. You can stop in any time of year and visit Todd and his knowledgeable staff and see how they can fulfill you shopping needs.
