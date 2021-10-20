The Van Buren County Library located on Factory Road in Clinton and has been serving Van Buren County for the past 72 years. The VBC Library founded in 1949 was originally located in the Legion Hut Building. The Legion Hut was an old log cabin located where the fire department is at the corner of Main Street and Highway 65B. The Legion Hut would house the Library for 20 -plus years until the mid seventies when it was moved to the west side of the courthouse square. The move downtown seemed to be a good fit due to the library provided foot traffic for local business and the convenience to local merchants and customers of having the library in the commercial center of Clinton. While multiple benefits existed to being located downtown the flood of 1982 destroyed the majority of the Library’s collection and forced the board to look for higher ground. Early in 1983 the VBC Library purchased the Bintliff’s Drug Store located just south of the Van Buren County Annex Building on Highway 65 and would remain there until the building of our new library on Factory Road.
If one was to visit our local library they would find not only the normal items you would expect books, movies, and books on tape but you will also find that they are giving back to the public with a number of outreach programs and offer copy service, faxes, notary, tax forms, 3D printer, community room, over 8,000 DVD’s to chose from, and a large selection of microfilm including Fairfield Bay News, Van Buren County Democrat and the Banner Mountain News dating back to 1819.
While public outreach programs and a new building are easily visible there are a number of programs that get overlooked but are just as important to the functionality. The Van Buren County Library is part of a state designated region that includes Van Buren and Faulkner Counties. The VBC Library joined this region in 1959 and benefits from its membership include joint training, staff and book sharing, and state aid.
The Van Buren County Library is always happy to serve you. To learn more about the listed services or any of the number of outreach programs give them a call at 501-745-2100 or stop in and browse their selection on Factory Road in Clinton. The Library is open with Curbside Service only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Indoor Services are on Mondays 2 – 6 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. – 5p.m.
