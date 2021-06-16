White River Area Agency on Aging is a private non-profit organization that has serves older adults in 9 counties throughout North Central Arkansas and has been proudly doing so for over 35 years. WRAAA is a one stop shop for seniors with their core services including meal programs, transportation, socialization, health & wellness, and family caregiver services. WRAAA was made possible through The Older Americans Act of 1965 which created Senior Life Centers to improve the quality of life for adults over age 60.
WRAAA’s local office is located at 1299 Highway 65S and currently serves people in all corners of Van Buren County. WRAAA helps seniors assess the needs of of seniors and advises them on the best services to fill such needs. They have over 50 Home Care Assistants that help clients with bathing, grooming, light housekeeping, and shopping. Sometimes these are the only people that the clients have contact with and they often develop a very close relationship throughout their life.
WRAAA provides hands-on care by Certified Home Care Assistant working directly under the supervision of a Registered Nurse. They provide assistance on navigating the confusing maze of senior care. With the use of health information and technology, they promote health and wellness to both consumers and family members. Their Care Managers provide a single point of contact to evaluate your needs and monitor to ensure the best and most appropriate services and care are being provided. And they not only coordinate services their agency offers but also assist in the transitional care and coordination of services among other providers in your area.
The White River Area Agency on Aging works with various other agencies to provide nutrition and wellness programs. These programs offer a place where participants can engage in community services that can help them stay healthy and independent by offering a wide variety of programs and services, including meals and nutrition programs, social & recreational activities, wellness programs, transportation services, legal services, senior housing, home care, veterans services, private pay services, foster grandparent and senior center volunteer programs.
It is easy to see the difference WRAAA is making in our community. Their hard work helps them uphold their mission to provide senior services and coordinate aging resources to elderly Arkansans and their care givers in north central Arkansas. WRAAA has services available to all seniors and if you are not visiting with them there is a good chance you are missing out. For more information on any of WRAAA’s programs please contact them at 501-745-4022
