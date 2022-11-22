Sweet & Unique Candy & Craft Designs is located in beautiful downtown Clinton at 312 Main St. This locally-owned shop has a wide array of items that are as the name suggests unique and most items can be customized on site to make your next purchase or gift one of a kind.
This cozy shop sits in the heart of the Clinton and is an example of local citizens working to reestablish our historical downtown. Sweet & Unique is located in an historical building at the corner of Main and Griggs. With a pink paint job and a must see floor completely made of pennies this rock and concrete building has seen a lot throughout the years. It has watched the downtown streets go from the hub of the county if not the region, through the flood of 82, to a quaint downtown full of character. While no one can recall what this building originally housed we do know it was home to a tax office ran by Danna Hensley and then Jim Burnett’s law office.
Sweet & Unique is owned by Kevin and Nina Baker. The Bakers when asked say they kind of worked their way into the business. Nina had been making candy arrangements and custom cakes for years; then while attending car shows Kevin noticed the glass etching on some of the custom automobiles. Wanting to learn more about the process Kevin, a seasoned machine technician, began to research etching and soon found himself practicing on glasses. Long story short a couple of Christmas presents later the orders started coming in. The Bakers originally filled custom orders out of their home but as the orders kept coming in the decision was made to move the operation downtown with a storefront to better serve their clients.
Sweet & Unique has a little something for everyone and is a one stop gift shop for unique items. They have custom tumblers, T-shirts, candles, soaps, candy, scented wax melts, bird houses, custom licenses plates, candy arrangements, silk memorial flowers and cotton candy with more than 15 flavors. To complement these items you can also get personalized items as well. The Bakers can laser etch or engrave a multitude of items and they are your local destination for personalized vinyl T-shirts, plaques, trophies, vinyl decals and anything else they can get to hold still long enough to put your personal touch or message on.
Sweet & Unique Candy & Crafts Designs is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bakers are always happy to help you through the gift giving process and you can contact Kevin or Nina at 501-745-8008 or stop in to check out what they have on hand.
