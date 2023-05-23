State Farm insurance has been serving the Clinton area for decades but with the opening of Joey Dobbs State Farm on Jan. 1, 2022, they now have a stronger presence with exclusive dedication to our market and customers.
Joey has been with State Farm since 2015 and brings a history of helping his customers and countless individuals better prepare for the future. Joey and his staff have found it overwhelming with the way the community has accepted them and helped them build their business. They strive to fill all of your insurance-related needs, they want to ensure that all of their customers have a five-star experience and feel like they’re a part of their family. You and your families can count on their highly qualified team to always have your interests at heart. They believe in providing the highest level of satisfaction to each and every customer. Immediately after they opened their doors their vision for community involvement began to gain ground. From nominating a Student-Athlete of the week from Clinton High School, to attending community events, promoting local businesses, and making sure our nurses, law enforcement, veterans, teachers, and school staff, and their wonderful customers feel appreciated.
“It has been a very rewarding year and a half. We will look to continue being a huge supporter of those that continue to make our community such a great place! Everything we have been able to accomplish up to this point, couldn’t have been possible without our valued customers.” Joey Dobbs
“They say that when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. My team and I genuinely love what we do. There is nothing more fulfilling to us, than helping individuals, families, and business owners get the right coverage at the right price.” Joey Dobbs.
Contrary to popular belief, insurance doesn’t have to be a stressful or complicated process. The most important thing to consider when choosing your insurance provider is will I be covered if the unexpected happens. And the State Farm team is here to make sure that you are able to have that peace of mind and to prove that it can be fast, easy, and even fun. Having a welcoming, responsive, and community centered culture in their office is what they strive to be known for. It is a priority to operate with professionalism, transparency and kindness.
Joey is a graduate of Guy-Perkins High School and The University of Arkansas Community College in Morrilton, where he graduated with a degree in Petroleum Technology. With both of Joey’s parents being business owners, he grew up learning the importance of exceptional customer service and the work ethic it takes to succeed in business. After several years working for SWN, where he was privileged to get to know many Van Buren County residents, where he originally thought he would spend his life in the oilfields, but God had a different path.
“I can’t begin to express how good God has been to me and my family in so many ways. He blessed me with my amazing wife Brittney, and together we have a 5-year-old son and a baby girl on the way. When I am away from the office, odds are you’ll find me at my church, watching my hogs, and spending time with my incredible family. Spending time doing the things that you love with the ones that you love is what life is all about. As a State Farm agent, I am dedicated to making sure that my policyholders have the ability to do the same.” Joey Dobbs
Feel free to visit the State Farm office anytime. They look forward to meeting you and are ready to begin discussing your insurance needs over a cup of freshly brewed coffee – because everything is better with coffee.
The State Farm agency is located at 555 Highway 65 S, Suite B in Clinton and happily serves the residents of Van Buren County, as well as those living in communities all over the state of Arkansas. They are licensed to serve the entire state of Arkansas with products in auto insurance, homeowners and renters insurance, supplemental health insurance, life insurance, small business insurance and more with over 100 different products available.
