The United Methodist Thrift Store got its start sometime around the mid 1950’s by the United Methodist Women. Even though this is the Methodist Women’s most visible outreach into the community these ladies have been working to improve Clinton for well over a century. The Woman’s Missionary Society was organized in 1901 and in 1907 these ladies unified their efforts to help fund a new church building. They began the fund by giving their time doing odd jobs and through much effort initially raised $600. One of the fund raising opportunities presented itself to the ladies later in 1907 when local farmer R.C. Thomas volunteered to donate a wagon load of good corn if the ladies would personally gather it and the challenge was promptly accepted. The ladies, with a good two horse wagon and a strong team, invaded the corn field and when they left that afternoon they had harvested the largest load of corn of the season from R.C.’s field. Being advised of the ladies arrival Mr. Thomas had placed a shoat (young hog usually less than a year old) in a wire pen and when the cornhuskers were ready to depart, he made the offer that if they could catch and hog tie the shoat they could have him as well. The challenge was quickly accepted with Mrs. A.L. Stephens and Mrs. G.C. Morrow promptly scaling the fence and readily catching the shoat with Mrs. Graham and Mrs. Tennie Bradley joining in to do the hog tying in approved style. Mr. Thomas, an interested onlooker, later remarked that if his pen had been round and the shoat greased, the outcome would have been the same. The ladies returned to Clinton, circled the courthouse square singing a well known hymn, and announced a public auction. Luther Bradley acted as the auctioneer with Judge H. Fraser having the wining the bid. When Judge Fraser presented the ladies with the $24.33 check he also returned the shoat to be auctioned again providing even more return on their efforts. Through activities like these the ladies eventually raised $1,500 consisting of half of the cost for the building to be constructed in 1915.
The United Methodist Thrift Store started sometime in the mid-1950’s. The first location was in a log cabin located where the fire station sits on Highway 65B and then on September 27, 1977, they paid $5,000 for a building owned by the Coffman family that they had been using as a funeral home that had previously been a doctor’s office starting in 1919 and before that it was the first livery stable in Clinton. The ladies used the small building consisting of less than 1,000 square feet and seven rooms for over 30 years. They had originally considered expanding and repairing the existing building but they were told by City Hall that any addition would have to be raised 5.11 feet due to being located in the flood plain and this was not feasible for such an old building. Several buildings were scouted as possibilities, but each had some drawbacks. In 2004 the United Methodist Thrift Store current location was identified and on September 1, 2004 groundbreaking took place and the doors officially opened on May 5, 2005.
The Methodist Thrift Store is open on Tuesdays and Thursday from 9 to 4. They offer a wide variety of clothing, toys, and household items. All items are checked to make sure they function properly and all clothing is checked to make sure it is in great condition. All items sold are donations from the community allowing them to keep prices low to help people in need. The Thrift also provides items for at no charge to burn-out and tornado survivors. The Methodist Thrift store is manned by volunteer efforts and they use their proceeds for the betterment of the community.
