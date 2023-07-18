The Judi King School of Dance is celebrating 46 Years in Clinton this year but for Judi King dance has been a lifelong journey. Judi started her relationship with dance at the age of 2 & ½ at the Martha School of Dance in Memphis. Through her High School years her tap group performed throughout the mid south and made it as far as New York to perform at the Ted Mac Original Amateur Hour but the decision that brought her to call Clinton home was made when she auditioned for Dogpatch USA.
In 1975 Judi auditioned to be a dancer for Dogpatch USA and was hired at the rate of 1.60 an hour. They dancers would perform 10 shows a day in the convention hall and any dancer that would stay all season would get an extra 20 cents and hour. It was during the summer of 1975 that Judi met her husband Sid as he was the drummer in the shows she performed. That summer of romance has turned into 48 years of marriage.
The following year in 1976 Sid and Judi would move to Clinton where they bought the old Downtown Movie Theater and Sid would start building his radio station. As the young couple were building two business Judi worked for Jim Burnett Part time in his downtown office. It would not take long for Judi’s passion for dance to add another iron to the fire. In 1977 Judi started teaching Dance in the upstairs of the Lewis Building better known nowadays as Jim Bo and Patty Eoff’s living room. Judi’s first classes were Saturday mornings and Saturday mornings this was a special time for kids during this era as they had control of the t.v. and cartoons to watch. Dance classes were also held above the City Café making brunch on Saturday mornings noticeably louder than any other days of the week. From there the dance school would move to the old revenue building downtown that is currently the back office of the Edward Jones Building and from there to their current location for the past 39 years at 252 Griggs Street next to KHPQ radio station.
Judi King School of dance has had the privilege of teaching thousands of kids the art of dance. Judi believes that dance is to be enjoyed so she would rather have her dancers perform and prefers exhibition to competitions where at the end of the day everyone is a winner and what do trophies have to do with dance anyway. The Judi King Performance Group the Red River Cloggers have performed from coast to coast. They have danced at Disneyland to Disneyworld, halftime of the Sugar Bowl, the Bahamas, and a featured spot at the Macy’s Day Parade. Our local girls take pride in representing Clinton and are wonderful ambassadors for the city.
The Judi King School of Dance takes students ages 3 and up. The studio runs through the school year with registration taking place in August and classes beginning Labor Day. They offer instructions in tap, jazz, ballet, and clogging with a combo class that provides a well rounded mixture of dances in one class. Classes are held 13 different times throughout the week and dancers of all abilities are welcome. If you’re wondering who will be teaching your class you can rest assured it will be Mrs. Judi. She says she plans to teach dance until the day she dies and she is pretty sure her last words will be “One More Time”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.