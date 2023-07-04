Best Pest Control has been serving central Arkansas for 17 years since their founding in 2006 by Herman Crabb. Mr. Crabb started his pest control company in Redfield AR and services most of central Arkansas. It was there where Best Pest Control’s practice of providing quality competitively priced pest control combined with a strong sense of community, faith, and family values started.
In the summer of 2016 Best Pest Control took their business model of fair service and positive values and began servicing the Greers Ferry Lake Area. Based out of Clinton they have proven to exemplify the example set by Mr. Crabb.
Best Pest control provides residential and commercial pest control; they offer free estimates, licensed by the Arkansas State Plant Board and are bonded and insured for your protection. They offer pest control against carpenter bees, cockroaches, earwigs, fleas, fire ants, spiders, wasps and whatever else might be bugging you. They can treat your home to prevent a problem form arising or handle and infestation. While both options of treatment are available it is advised that a preventative treatment is much better than an infestation treatment due to the chemical footprint required to eradicate a pest after infestation. Once a pest is established it is an uphill battle to get them under control. In addition to the fore mentioned service Best Pest Control also offers services of construction pretreatment, fungus and mildew removal, and installing vapor barriers.
With the changes of seasons there are a lot of items on your homeowner’s checklist but if you want to avoid some unexpected guest contact Best Pest Control your local choice for pest control.
