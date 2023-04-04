Regions Bank has been serving the residents of Clinton and Van Buren County since October of 1998 with their customer base dating back to 1946. Regions Bank in Clinton, formerly Clinton State Bank, received its charter from the State Banking Commissioner on October 16, 1946. The bank was housed in the old Van Buren County Bank building on the Northeast corner of the court square, with that building being currently occupied by Edward Jones Investments. In 1948, the bank built a new building on the Southwest corner of the square, currently occupied by the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office. This building was used until they moved into the present building at 179 Elm Street on January 24, 1966.
The original incorporators consisted of 25 men and women living in Van Buren County. Sitting on the first board of directors were Roy Lefler, Jr., C. M. Horton, Arthur Lewis, Homer Brown and Howard Johnson.
With 75 plus years of service Clinton State Bank, now Regions, has seen a lot of changes in banking from hand-posting checks to direct deposit and now internet and electronic banking. Banking procedures are not the only thing that has experienced changes or events over the years. As all business downtown the Regions bank building got to experience the Clinton Flood first hand in December of 1982 with the water getting up to over 6 feet inside the lobby. Through all of these changes and bumps along the way The Regions bank building is still anchoring our historic downtown.
Regions dedication to our community is not only displayed by the number of years in business but also through its employees and their commitment to our community; not only as employees of the bank but also as neighbors and friends. Regions and its employees are active in Meals on Wheels, financial education through our public schools, local athletics booster clubs, Cattleman’s Association, 4 H Foundation, and the Van Buren County Literacy Council among many other sponsorship and activities that they help make happen.
The 360 approach is a term one will come to know if they visit their local Region’s branch. Their 360 approach is their everyday effort to inform and work with their customers to look at their total financial portfolio. Financial health is multi-faceted, and Regions experienced staff in Van Buren County with 7 associates and over 160 years of experience will walk you through all the different aspects of your portfolio. This can be done through a number of their subsidiaries and services such as Regions mortgage, private wealth division, life insurance, fixed annuities, consumer loans, business loans, checking accounts, time deposits and savings accounts. It is the goal to make every customer feel at home and this effort starts at the top with its branch manager Carrie Ward and can be felt throughout ones experience from the greeting at the door to the individual time spent on every customer to make sure they receive the service they deserve and the product they need. Take time to visit your local Regions branch in Historic Downtown Clinton and see how they can help you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.