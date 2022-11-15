Just let me start with the Fancy soap isn’t for looking at anymore and that plays to the scientology of soap but I’ll touch more on that later. After having the pleasure to visit with Christi Martin, owner operator of Stephen’s Creek Soap Co, I understand a couple of things. There is so much more to making quality soaps that I didn’t even know existed and I now know the person to go to for such things. I say making soaps, partly because it is in the name I guess, but there is so much more that Martin has developed from skin care oil and creams to room sprays.
Christi’s experience with making soap goes as far back as to when she was 8 making soap with her grandmother but she would not dive into the science of soaps and assorted items until later in life. Christi is native to Clinton and a proud graduate of Clinton High School. After attending College at UALR she found her way to Denver in the late 80’s. Christi remembered growing up and how she wanted to experience the world and see what was beyond the Van Buren County line per say. Christi would spend more than two decades in Denver but as time went by she found herself longing for her true home and in 2006 she made the move back to Clinton.
Once Christi had found her way home I would say starting a soap making company was not on her list of things to do. But as it turns out we don’t always choose our path; sometimes it chooses us. Through a series of events, that includes making soap with her mother using her grandmother’s recipe to the goat lady next door, Christi found herself traveling to Michigan in 2016 to train and to refine her recipes. This trip would be the start of continuing education that varies from chemistry to marketing.
The Chemistry of soap making and skin care products is not what you think of when you see the locally made soaps at the counter for purchase but with a Stephen’s Creek Soap Co products you can rest assured that someone has thought of it for you. Christi’s products are put through lab stability and challenge testing and she understands what she is putting into her products, how they not only will react with each other but also how they will react with your skin. It is this attention to detail that ensures you not only get a quality locally made product but a safe product as well.
The Scientology of Soap, I would guess one does not put much thought into it but at Stephen’s Creek Soap Co it is part of the equation. Christi’s products are not only designed to perform as the best products on the market but she also believes you can look good while doing it. When a product stimulates visually, smells amazing, and is appealing to the touch that product is not only functioning as intended it also has the ability to change your day or at least start it off on the right foot.
Stephen’s Creek Soap Co offers a wide array of items from soaps, skin care oil & creams, lotion, bath bombs, moisturizer, shower oil, lip bombs, room sprays, beard oils, shower steamers, hair care, to pet products. They offer custom gift baskets, logo branded items and seasonal items as well. Stephen’s Creek has an amazing variety of products available at Southern Belle Boutique & Salon where you can pamper yourself at the salon while you shop. They are located at 1284 Highway 65 South across from KFC.
