Business of the week

Visiting with Josh and Heather with Buffalo River Barns & Trailers, it is easy to see why so many customers use them to purchase their portable buildings and trailers.
From their knowledge of their products and how to use that knowledge to best serve their clients to Josh’s position as regional representative where he is involved in every step of the process to insure the best service possible.
With the Downies growing up on opposite coast, Heather form San Diego and Josh from Westchester County just north of the Bronx, most would think it would be a culture shock moving to Clinton but that is far from reality with them quickly finding their forever home here. The Downies enjoy the natural aspects of our area and spend their free time camping, kayaking, playing disc golf or enjoying time with their five rescue dogs. After meeting in New York the Downies moved to Clinton in 2016 and opened Buffalo River Barns the following year in 2017. While growing their business and experiencing our area they have still found time to volunteer and help improve the community we live in. Whether it’s Josh with the Clinton Fire Department, Heather teaching swimming, or both of them volunteering at their church the Downies have quickly become an active member of our community.
Buffalo River Barns is your local dealer for Premier Portable Buildings and Josh and Heather are the ones to walk you through the process. With their years of experience helping customers design buildings it lets them advise as to the best way to accomplish your goals and make your building unique to you. Buffalo River Barns has portable buildings that are available for quick delivery or you can custom order your building to your specifications with a timely turnaround. Premier Portable Buildings come with a five-year warranty on craftsmanship, 50-year warranty on exterior paint and a 30-year warranty on their metal roofs and come with free setup and delivery.
Premier Portable Buildings are made in Arkansas by Arkansans and with Josh being a regional rep he has an understanding and relationship with every process your building will go through. It is this knowledge and relationships that allows him to provide excellent timely service from the construction to the delivery. Buffalo River Barns offers rent to own on their buildings with low down payments and no credit check making getting you new portable building an attainable goal.
To learn more on how easy it is or to start the process of owning your own portable building or utility trailer give them a cal at 479-518-0737.
