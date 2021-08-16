Our local Super 8 Motel location has been serving residents as well as travelers since 1995 and patrons nationwide for over forty-seven years. Super 8 Motels as a company started out modest but has now become part of the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts providing numerous benefits while currently being voted number one in traveler’s rewards. Super 8 Motel began as a marketing association for individually owned hotels that were already in business and was started by Dennis Brown in 1972.
After one year as a marketing association Dennis Brown canceled the association and partnered with Ron Rivett to create Super 8 Motel Corporation. The original room rate was $8.88, hence the numeric brand name. The first Super 8 was opened in Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1974 with the first franchise being sold two years later. By 1978 you could find a Super 8 from Washington State to New York and by the turn of the millennium there were over 2,000 motels worldwide.
Super 8 is happy to help you with your next event lodging, out of town guest, or the house guest you need a break from if only for the weekend. You can make your reservation today by stopping by 2008 Highway 65 South or you can call them at 501-745-8810 They offer guests standard amenities, including a continental breakfast, wireless Internet access, hair dryers, coffee makers, microwaves, refrigerators, commercial big truck parking, outdoor pool, meeting room and a lobby area. Super 8 is conveniently located on Highway 65 and they have 44 units and over 17,000 square feet to serve you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.